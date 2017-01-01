Community news - May 18

Reutov awarded CIRCAC scholarship

Homer High School 2015 graduate Filip Reutov was awarded the CIRCAC Captain Barry Eldridge Memorial Scholarship in Maritime Studies, and has enrolled at the Marine Mechanics Institute in Orlando, Fla. He begins a 51-week program in September.

After spending two years working as a commercial long-liner and gillnetter with his father and two brothers, Reutov decided to pursue a long-term goal of studying marine mechanics. He ultimately wants to work in boat engine rooms and sees the benefit of knowing how to repair and maintain outboards and diesel engines. Reutov applied for school in Florida and got eight scholarships, including CIRCAC's.

Filip is the son of Lavrentii and Antanida Reutov, whose family made its way to Alaska from Russia via China, South America and Oregon.

Locals earn Rasmuson Awards

With help from the Rasmuson Foundation, Homer dancer and choreographer Breezy Berryman will expand her original dance, "Nature's Walk," and turn it into a film using Alaska's landscape as inspiration.

Homer writer Tom Kizzia will work on two memoirs and complete an essay about history, time and loss in McCarthy. Writer Erin Coughlin Hollowell — also of Homer — will explore issues of patriarchy, culture and family history in her third poetry collection, "Flung Stone, Dark Wing."

Homer writer Miranda Weiss earned a 2017 project award to begin work on a book about snow.

Help raise the big top

HCOA's yurt expansion project started May 6 with a goal of raising $50,000 in 30 days.

The fund drive culminates with Mary Epperson Day on June 1. From 1-6 p.m., join in creating and signing postcards encouraging legislators to keep arts funding alive. You can also enter a chance to win a jam-packed gift basket for your tax-deductible donation.

Because of the many generous donations from Homer community members, the fund is well on its way.

Organizers hope to raise the yurt by October.

Get your motor running

Antique Auto Mushers of Alaska bring the sixth-annual Antique and Classic Car Show on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cars will be displayed at the Wells Fargo parking lot in Homer, and local cars are welcome. For more information, call (907) 351-3115.

Birders to explore Eveline Par?

The next Kachemak Bay Birders' trip is Saturday, May 20 at Eveline Park. The park is about 17 miles out East End Road, and offers a number of trails. Expect to find songbirds, raptors and often grouse and cranes in the area?

Meet in the parking lot at Islands and Ocean Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m., or at the Homestead Restaurant (across from the Fritz Creek Post Office/Store) at 8:45 a.m. to car pool?

Bring binoculars, field guide and a scope if you have one. Mosquitoes are always a possibility, and there's sure to be plenty of mud. All trips are co-sponsored by the Kachemak Bay Birders and the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge.

There is no charge for the trip, and everyone is welcome. Leader: Michael Craig, 235-0631.

'You spin me right round baby'

Would you or your kids like to spend more time exploring outdoor spaces in and around Homer? If so, then Hooping and Poi Spinning is for you! This summer-long adventure will take place in an open-air classroom and give you the opportunity to hoop and spin with others in some of the most beautiful locations on the Kenai Peninsula.

Kammi O Hoops and Aaron Stillwell offer the Adventure Hoop and Poi Camp on Tuesdays and Thursdays — May 30-July 27 — from 3-5:30 p.m. It is open to kids and adults, (minimum age: six) at $25 per session. Duos — mother/daughter, siblings partners — are $20 each. Pay $400 and attend the whole summer session.

Hula hoops can be rented at $10 per session, or can be purchased for $25. Feel free to bring your own hoops or poi if you have them. Bring clothing appropriate for the weather, good hiking shoes, a full water bottle and your own snacks. (Additional snacks will be provided).

More information is available at Homer Council on the Arts, 235-4288.

Volunteers wanted for trails day

Trails Day is June 3 and a great opportunity to learn about, contribute to and have fun at Kachemak Bay State Park. Sign up for a guided family hike to Grewingk Glacier or volunteer to help with light trail work or beach clean-up. Volunteers leave the harbor at 7 a.m., hikers leave at 8:30 a.m., and everyone returns between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. A $20 donation covers water taxi cost.

Pre-registration is required by May 26, and space is limited. For more information, to register or to add your name to be notified of other summer volunteer opportunities in the park, contact Christina Whiting at kbayvolunteer@gmail.com, (907) 435-7969 or visit the Alaska State Park office on the second floor of the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center.

This event is sponsored by Alaska State Park and Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park.

Sullivan honor?Alaskan of th?week

U.S. Senator Dan Sulliva?(R-AK) spoke last week on the Senate floor in recognition o?Sherry Bess, of Homer, who has spent nearly three decades caring for the community's homeless and abandoned animals as manager of the Homer Animal Shelter. Bess was recognized as part of Senator Sullivan's series, "Alaskan of the Week."

Prepare for wildfire prevention

If you haven't noticed, it's been kinda dry around here: wildland fire season has arrived in Alaska.

Governor Bill Walker has issued a proclamation declaring May 14-20 to be Wildland Fire Prevention and Preparedness Week in Alaska and is asking Alaskans to do their part to prevent wildfires and prepare against them.

The trend in recent years has been for earlier and longer fire seasons. So far this year, 75 wildfires have been reported and 2,045 acres burned. All but one of those fires have been human-caused and were therefore preventable.

Take personal responsibility and do your part to protect homes, families and neighborhoods from the threat of wildfire. You are responsible for any fire you start and can be held responsible if that fire escapes as a result of negligence.

Follow these steps to help reduce the chance of a wildland fire:

• Check on and adhere to local burning restrictions in your area by getting a burn permit at to http://forestry.alaska.gov/ [http://www.forestry.alaska.gov/]

• See if burning is allowed on the day you want to burn.

• Follow the Division of Forestry's safe burning guidelines listed on burn permits.

• Remove flammable materials like leaves, dry grass and wood piles from around your home, your roof and rain gutters.

• Create defensible space by removing spruce trees within 15 feet of your home and pruning the limbs on trees 8 to 10 feet off the ground to reduce ladder fuels that enable fire to climb into the canopy of trees.

• Create and practice an evacuation plan for your family in the event of a wildland fire.