Homer on fast track to Region III success

Mariners gear up to host conference tournament

For the past few years, Homer High School's long-distance runners have grabbed the spotlight with cross-country wins at Regions and State. And while the distance runners are certainly showing no signs of slowing down, a number of Mariner sprinters are really starting to pick up the pace. (I'm sure there's some kind of diametrically oppositional concept in that sentence. I'll trust you to figure it out.)

Last Saturday, Homer traveled to Soldotna's Justin Maile Field to compete in the 2017 Kenai Peninsula Borough Track and Field Championships. Both Mariner boys and girls finished third in the team competition behind first-place SoHi and second-place Kenai.

Homer sophomore Kaylee Veldstra again dominated the girls sprints, finishing first in both the 100 and 200-meter races. Veldstra is currently ranked eighth in the state in the 100m, and has her sights set on beating the Homer High record of 12.7 seconds in the event.

Veldstra's fastest time so far in the 100m is 12.83 seconds, so she seems well on her way to achieving her goal.

The Lady M's also saw a strong second-place finish from senior Lauren Evarts in the 400m race with a time of 1:03.04; she easily rolled to first place in the 100m hurdles with 16.74 seconds. Cross-country standout Audrey Rosencrans was first for Homer in the 1,600m race with a time of 5:31.04, while freshman teammate Autumn Daigle turned in a personal-record time of 5:32.64 that was good enough for second place.

Lady Mariner relay teams finished second in both the 400 and 1,600m relay events, In field events, Cheyenne Gillette was first in the long jump with a leap of 15-00 1/2. Marina Carroll turned in a first-place jump of 30-01 in the triple jump, while teammate Rythm Beckett-Cook finished second.

On the boys' side, junior Teddy Croft and freshman Josh Fisk have battled stride-for-stride in the 100m throughout the season — both generally finishing somewhere in the top five. In Saturday's Borough competition, Croft and Fisk finished the 100m race in third and fifth, respectively.

Fisk went on to take third in the 200m, while Croft was second in the 400m. Senior teammate Jared Brant was third in the 400, while Zane Boyer took fifth.

Brant took the top spot for Homer in the 800m with his time of 2:13.44, besting second-place finisher Cy Dull for Kenai by one full second. Mariner Jacob Davis finished third in both the 800m and 1,600m events. Homer swept the top three spots in the 1600, with Bill Rich winning the event in 4:43.00; Luciano Fasulo finished second in 4:43.59.

Homer boys Boyer, Brant, Rich and Fasulo combined for a first-place finish in the 1,600 relay, after taking third in the 800 relay, and eating disqualified in the 400 relay.

In field events, junior Joel Carroll cleared a personal-record 5 feet, 11 inches to finish first in the high jump. Carroll dominated the event, with the second-place Kenai jumper clearing just 5 - 6.0. Carroll went on to finish fourth in the triple jump.

The Mariners will host the Region III Championships at the Homer High School turf this weekend.

Athletes from ACS, Cordova, Grace Christian, Houston, Nikiski, Redington, Seward and Valdez are expected to attend. The tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, with action scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. both days.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Soldotna, 235.25; 2. Kenai Central, 135.75; 3. Homer, 109.5;

100m: 3. Teddy Croft, 11.34; 5. Noah Fisk, 11.64;

200m: 3. Fisk, 24.04;

400m: 2. Croft, 53.84; 3. Jared Brant, 55.54; 5. Zane Boyer, 57.14;

800m: 1. Brant, 2:13.44; 3. Jacob Davis, 2:18.64;

1600m: 1. Bill Rich, 4:43.00; 2. Luciano Fasulo, 4:43.59; 3. Davis, 4:49.00;

400 relay: 5. Homer, DQ.

800 relay: 3. Homer, 1:40.64;

1600 relay: 1. Homer (Boyer, Brant, Rich, Fasulo), 3:44.44;

High Jump: 1. Joel Carroll, 5-11;

Triple Jump: 4. Carroll, 37-02 1/4;

Girls

Team scores : 1. Soldotna, 223.5; 2. Kenai Central, 165; 3. Homer, 123;

100m: 1. Kaylee Veldstra, 13.24;

200m: 1. Veldstra, 27.84;

400m: 2. Lauren Evarts, 1:03.04; 5. Marina Carroll, 1:03.44;

1600m: 1. Audrey Rosencrans, 5:31.04; 2. Autumn Daigle, 5:32.64; 4. Lauren Kuhns, 5:36.44;

100 Hurdles: 1. Lauren Evarts, 16.74;

400 relay: 1. Kenai, 52.68; 2. Homer, 52.79;

1600 relay: 1. Soldotna, 4:34.44; 2. Homer, 4:37.24;

Shot put: 5. Anna Brock, 30-08 3/4;

Discus: 5. Brock, 84-00;

High Jump: 4. Carroll, 4-04.

Long Jump: 1. Cheyenne Gillette, 15-00 1/2;

Triple Jump: 1. Carroll, 30-01; 2. Rythm Beckett-Cook, 28-07 3/4;

Thursday

B/G Soccer Regions Colony H.S. TBA

Friday[/b?

B/G Soccer Regions Colony H.S. TBA

Track: Regions HHS Turf 10 a.m.

JV & Var BB Colony H.S.

4, 6:30 p.m. JV & Var SB v East Jack Gist Park

4, 6:30 p.m.

[b]Saturday

B/G Soccer Regions Colony H.S. TBA

Track: Regions HHS Turf 10 a.m.

Summer Color Run Homer 10 a.m.

JV & Var BB Wasilla 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

JV

& Var SB v Service Jack Gist Park

10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.