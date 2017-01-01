Huskies turn in impressive performances

The future of track and field in Homer continues to look bright, as the Huskies from Homer Middle School turned in some impressive performances at the middle school borough meet over the weekend.

Laura Inama led the way for Homer, picking up gold medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and the triple jump. The eighth-grader broke the borough record in the long jump with a leap of 15 — 6.25?She broke — and currently holds — Homer Middle School records in the long jump, triple jump, 100m dash, 200m dash and shot put.

Ana Godfrey cleared a school-record 4—8 in the high jump for first place, while teammate Kaylin Anderson broke the school record in the 1,600m competition, finishing fourth with a time of 5:59.

Brooke Miller ran a 1:09 in the 400m dash to place third, and Zoe Stonorov's time of 1:10 was good enough for sixth place.

The girls 4x400m relay team of Anderson, Sailey Rhodes, Stonorov and Miller beat the school record time in the event with a time of 4:44 and yet another HMS gold medal. Izzy Fisk set a personal record in the discus with a throw of 68 — 7 and a bronze medal. Kappa Reutov nabbed silver in the hurdles with a personal record time of 18.2 seconds.

For the Husky boys, Eyoab Knapp brought home gold in the 100 and 200m dashes, and also brought home a silver as part of the boys 4x200m relay team.

Clayton Beachy won gold in the 100m hurdles, and set yet another school record with a time of 15.39. Coaches said Beachy was "the glue that held the boys 4x100 and 4x200 relays together, making them practice handoffs and warm up in the rain." Beachy brought home gold and silver with the two relays, and rounded off his day with a bronze medal in the long jump.

The boys 4x100m relay team of Knapp, Clayton Beachy, Xander Kuhlhanek and Tanner Reid took advantage of perfect baton passes to bring home the gold and break their own school record with a time of 50.27.

Kuhlhanek brought home gold in the long jump with a school-record-shattering jump of 17 —0.25. He also placed third in the high jump and fourth in the 100m dash. Phinny Weston brought home silver in the high jump, and was also on the 4x200m relay that brought home silver.