Kachemak Swim Club finishes season

Kachemak Swim Club closed out its season over the weekend with some stellar performances at their annual Spring Splash Invitational Meet at Kate Kuhns Aquatic Center.

Camille Dayton picked up four gold medals in the girls 15-and older-division: one each in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Teammate Abigail George got medals of all three colors with two golds in the 100 IM and 50 fly, silver in the 100 free, and third in the 100 breast.

Madison Story continued her winning ways in the girls 13-14 division with first-place finishes in the 100 IM and 100 free, and silver in the 50 breast and 100 fly.

Kate Moseley brought in the hardware for the girls' younger set, snatching up wins in the 25 breast and 100 free, and taking third and fourth in the 25 fly and 25 back, respectively.

Briar Boyd tested her endurance and conditioning with medals in five events. Boyd earned silver in the 100 free, 50 back and 50 breast, and bronze in the 25 fly and 50 back.

In the boys 15-and older-division, Clayton Arndt picked up gold in both the 50 freestyle and 100 IM, and grabbed a silver in the 100 fly.

Kane Graham also turned in solid times in the same division, with a second-place finish in the 200 IM, and third-place finishes in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 100 back.

Lucas Nelson represented the boys 11-12 age group with gold in both the 50 breast and 50 fly, as well as second in the 50 free and 200 IM.

KSC went on to take the top three spots in the 8 & under 100m mixed relay race. KSC 9-10 year olds finished second and third in the 200 mixed free relay, and the Kings grabbed the gold in the 13-and-older 200 mixed freestyle relay.