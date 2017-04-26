Obituary: Lois Mae Phipps Schachle

Lois Mae Phipps Schachle passed from this life on April 26, 2017 at South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska. Lois was 99 years young at the time of her passing, having been born on August 22, 1917.

Lois was preceded in death by her late husbands- Stephen Schachle, Jack O. Phipps, and Roy H. Bowers; father and mother, Robert John Miller and Ruth Louise Miller; brothers, Floyd and Clarence (Bud) Miller; and, her daughter-in-law, Twyla Colleen Bowers.

Lois is survived by her son, Gerald (Jerry) Bowers, and her daughter, Ruth (Penny) Gibbs; grandchildren, Ike A. Gibbs, Jennifer Risse, Heather Carlson, Michael Bowers, and Whitney Boese, as well as beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lois and her husband Jack Phipps, were owners of both McClaren River Lodge and Tangle Lakes Lodge. They leased Northway Airport Lodge in Northway, Alaska for two years. While in Northway, Lois was appointed Postmaster and was the Immigration Officer for all aircraft entering Alaska at that port. Jack passed away in 1975.

In 1980, Lois and Stephen Schachle were married and moved to Anchor Point, Alaska, where they built their log cabin off the North Fork Road. They were active in the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce and were once named Citizens of the Year by their community. In 2005, Stephen passed away, and Lois, unable to live in the remote cabin herself, moved into Friendship Terrace Assisted Living Center in Homer, Alaska. She enjoyed living there and loved visiting her friends daily.

A vibrant and independent woman to the end, Lois led her entire life her way, leaving all those who she left behind happy she passed their way.