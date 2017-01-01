Pier One starts season

Homer's local theater starts its season this week with a kickoff and membership party on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m.. at the theater on the Homer Spit. The event will include a reading of the tongue-in-cheek "Empire Striketh Back" by Ian Doescher, a mash up of Star Wars and the works of Shakespeare. There is no cost for admission, but Pier One hopes participants will take the opportunity to become a member of the Raven's Club. As a financial supporter of Pier One, Raven's Club members will enjoy discounts on all Pier One main stage productions, and have your name or business name in all programs. The event will also include cake and door prizes!

On Saturday at 7:30, p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., we are proud to present a reading of Brenda Dolma's original play "Home Sweet Home(r)," winner of the Friends of the Homer Library Big Read playwriting competition. The event will also include readings of four original plays by Homer High School students, all about life in Homer. These short plays are full of humorous and sharp observations about our cosmic hamlet. All seats $10.

Coming May 26-28 is "The Drunkard." When Pier One first began in 1973, it opened with this play, performed in a warehouse near the end of the Spit. When it moved into its current home in 1987, it again opened with The Drunkard. To mark another year of transition and to continue a Pier One tradition, our first main stage play will be a musical version of - you guessed it - "The Drunkard."

This version, adapted by Brian Burton, was originally set in England, but we are bringing a little closer to home. Directed by Laura Norton and Johnny B.

Tickets and membership forms are available in advance at the Homer Bookstore (cash or check only please) and at the door (credit cards accepted at the box office). The box office opens 45 minutes before show time. For reservations call us at Pier One's new number, 907-226-2287.