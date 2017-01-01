Anchor Point petitions for state help

Residents urge borough, state to address safety concerns regarding road

ANCHOR POINT - The residents on Anchor Point realize they live in a small community. That, however, doesn't mean they aren't going to try and make their voices heard load and clear by the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. Especially when it comes to the safety and well-being of residents and businesses.

Residents of Anchor Point, with the backing of the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce, launched a petition last week urging the borough and state to address safety concerns regarding the Anchor Point Road. Over the past week, the petition has gathered hundreds of signatures asking the borough and state for assistance.

"It is kind of the lifeline of the town," said Nina Cunningham, the secretary of the Anchor Point chamber. "Safety is our biggest concern as we have a lot of parents with children and a lot of businesses that use the road. We realize we are small but this is something that is very important to this town. The road connects us to the boat dock, fishing and tourism and right now it is falling apart."

Cunningham said the chamber began the petition effort as a way to show to borough and state officials that the Anchor Point Road - also known as the Beach Access Road. Although the petition is not designed to target any specific organization, locals are hoping it will shed light on the road's condition and help spur rehabilitation.

"It is a fairly informal petition," said Cunningham. "It's more of a grassroots effort designed to get the project off the ground. It isn't designed to be delivered anywhere, but more to just draw attention to what we're dealing with."

The idea to begin a petition actually sprang from Charlie Pierce, a Sterling resident who is running for the Kenai Peninsula Borough's mayor position. During a recent visit to Anchor Point as part of his campaign, Pierce informed locals they needed to do something to attract the attention of the borough and the state.

That "something" turned out to be a petition.

"It is a very important road for us," she said. "With this (the petition), we just wanted to gather the voices we have together. We know we are a small town, but if we all voice our concerns together maybe we can get something going."

Cunningham said the state and borough last made improvements to the road about a decade ago.

The residents of Anchor Point have supported the idea of the petition, she said.

"I think everyone is happy to see our efforts," Cunningham said. "I think everyone realizes how important the road is to us. This is a way we can let the borough and state know we need some help."

The Anchor Point Road is owned by the state but maintained by the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

For more information about the petition contact the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce at 907-235-2600 or attend the chamber's upcoming luncheon.