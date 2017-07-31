FYI - News briefs & announcements - July 13

Pratt Museum accepting exhibit proposals for 2018, 2019

The Pratt Museum is now accepting exhibition proposals for the 2018 and 2019 calendar years. Whether you're dreaming of a solo, group, or multimedia art installation, or taking a scientific, historical, or interdisciplinary look at this place we call home, we want to hear your ideas. Proposals should fit within the museum's mission and values, exploring the culture, science and art of the Kachemak Bay region and its place in the world. Please download and complete the Exhibition Proposal Form by Sept. 6, or complete a form online. The Pratt exhibits committee will review proposals and make recommendations in September-October.

During 2018, the Pratt Museum will celebrate its Golden Anniversary--our doors opened to the public 50 years ago, in May 1968. We are already developing a series of exhibits looking back on the history of the museum, and looking forward to how the museum will continue to serve our community. We particularly encourage exhibit proposals that fit within this exhibit series.

For additional information, including the Pratt Museum's mission, programming, and past exhibits, please visit www.prattmuseum.org. Proposal information can be found under the "Exhibits" tab, or visit the direct links below.

USCG accepting public comment on CIRCAC recertification

The Cook Inlet Regional Citizens Advisory Council has applied for recertification in accordance with a provision of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90) which requires an annual review to ensure the citizens' representative is successfully fulfilling its OPA 90 mandates.

As part of its triennial review process, this year the U.S. Coast Guard is accepting Public Comments through July 31, 2017. Comments can be submitted through the Notice in the Federal Register online by clicking on the link below, or by mail to: Rear Admiral Michael F. McAllister, Commander, United States Coast Guard District 17, 709 West 9t?Street, Juneau, AK 99801: Attention: Lt Jonathon Dale.

Alaska State Parks slates work parties on Saturdays

Did you know that the trails in Kachemak Bay State Park are primarily volunteer maintained? Join Alaska State Parks work parties every Saturday all summer long and help clear sections of the Grace Ridge trail and the Saddle trail. Great opportunity to hike and learn about the park. All tools provided, no skills necessary, just a desire to help and have fun. Free transportation into the park, boat leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m.

Alaska State Parks continues thei?Last Saturday guided hikes?Join guide Taz Tally on July 29 for a hike along the Grace Ridge trail. Taz will talk about the natural history and geology of the area, with a stop for lunch at the top to enjoy the spectacular views. This hike is 8 miles in length and considered moderate to difficult. Limit 15, open to all, offered at a discounted water taxi rate.

For more information or to save your spot, call Christina Whiting, 435-7969 or email kbayvolunteer@gmail.com.