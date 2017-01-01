Jewel headlines Salmonfest schedule

Alaska's best performers will also be on hand for Ninilchik music festival

Homer's own songbird, Jewel will headline Salmonfest 2017, which is scheduled for Aug. 4 to 6 in Ninilchik. The three-day event will feature more than 60 acts.

Jewel, however, will be the headlining act for most. She has sold more than 30 million albums and counting.

Also on tap to perform this year will be several newcomers, including Rising Appalachia and Searson, both of which are anchored by sisters, continuing our promotion of strong female acts. Railroad Earth, sometimes referred to as the Grateful Dead of jamgrass, makes it to perform in Alaska for the first time. Other first timers include Rusted Root, The California Honeydrops and Pimps of Joytime. Foy Vance comes all the way from Ireland to perform at Salmonfest.

A huge selection selection of Alaska's best performers will also be on hand. From Ketchikan, Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wranglers will be on stage, as will Super Saturated Sugar Strings and Hope Social Club.

In the past Alaskans have had to fly out of state to attend one of the preeminent national festivals. Salmonfest now provides the opportunity to find that enriching experience just down the highway on the Kenai Peninsula at a fraction of what it might cost to go 'outside' to a comparable event.

Want to plan your every minute at Salmonfest and map out your plans? Check out the details and head over t?salmonfestalaska.or?to purchase your tickets.