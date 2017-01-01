Highland Games a success

To those who turned out on a blustery Saturday to enjoy the Scottish tradition of throwing large things, a hardy thank you and I hope you enjoyed the day. These games go back centuries to test strength and ability.

Thank you to the athletes who traveled to Homer and the ones representing our area. It was great fun and many field records were broken.

We could not attempt to organize the Homer Highland Games without the many volunteers and generous sponsors. I would like to recognize Mike Warburton at the Ocean Shores Motel, Kate Mitchell at Nomar, Mel Strydom at the Grog Shop, Nancy Hillstrand at Coal Point Seafood as major supporters of the Homer Games. A great thank you to Roger Mac Campbell, Kevin Walker, Shelly Fraley for help on the game field, Score Keeper Angie Otteson and Hannah Stearns, Hal Shepherd and Renee Krause for all the hard work helping organizing the event.

A huge thanks to Dave Brann and Deb Lowney who survived after working the youth games all day and Samantha Cunningham who introduced us to LARPers, (Live Action Roll Players).

On behalf of the Kachemak Bay Scottish Club I thank everyone who came out and we are looking forward to the seventh annual games next year.

Robert Archibald

President, Kachemak Bay Scottish Club

Hospice of Homer grateful

Hospice of Homer would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make last Saturday's 8th annual Holes for Hospice fundraiser a success. This event brought in over $8,000 to help support the compassionate services we provide to our community, year-round and free of charge.

Thank you to all our generous sponsors and golfers, our HOH executive director and board of directors, and the caring community volunteers who invested their time, energy and resources into this event.

Finally, this could not have happened without the help and support of Esa and Scott Woodland and The Tips golf course. Many thanks for providing the perfect venue, freshly mown greens and fairways, tables and chairs, barbeque grill, assistance setting up sponsor signs, expert advice on how to grill great dogs, and ordering up the near-perfect weather we all enjoyed.

Thanks to all. Hope to see you next year!

Beth Graber

President, Hospice of Homer Board of Directors

The Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center would like to extend kudos and a very warm THANK YOU to all the amazing volunteers, and public servants, who made the July 4th Parade a smashing success. Many accolades to the Parade participants with over 40 entries and Parade attendees of all ages who lined Pioneer Avenue.

The parade was led by Grand Marshals Rita-Jo and Leroy Shoultz in a helicopter with Eric Lee and Kirsten Rasmussen of Alaska Ultimate Safaris.

Bay Realty was Parade Headquarters with a special thank you to Debbie Leisek for providing the perfect balcony for viewing the Parade. Tom Stroozas, Past Chamber Board President was the Master of Ceremonies and the Judges were Kayh Fisk, Diana Rauh, and Rachel Lugo-Sena from the Parade Key Sponsor Alaska USA Federal Credit Union. Thank you to the other Parade sponsors the Alibi Bar & Cafe, Don Jose's Restaurant, Nomar, Spenard Builders Supply, Ulmer's Drug & Hardware, and Serendipity Event Rentals.

We would like to extend huge thanks to our local Homer Police Department, Homer Volunteer Fire Department and Kachemak Emergency Services for taking time out of their busy schedule to take part in the Parade; and Homer Public Works for the use of their road barricades for the "Volunteer Blockers & Stoppers" to ensure safety during the Parade. Thank you to our awesomely fabulous volunteers Megumi Beams, Bob Neubauer, Olaf Ring, and our Official Photographer Karen Howorth.

Homer is known to have one of the best 4t?of July Parades? The Homer Chamber was proud to celebrate this major community event with the Parade theme of "Homer in Bloom — City of Peonies" which locals and visitors alike from all over the world enjoyed immensely.

Bridget Maryott

Homer Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center