District agrees to hire eight new educators for Homer schools

Homer will have a few new faces in the classrooms when the 2017-18 school year gets under way thanks to the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

The district approved the hiring of eight new educators for Homer schools at its regular meeting on July 10. Overall, the eight new hires were among 20 contracts extended to new teachers by the district.

Among the additions to the Seward staff were Dylan Langan, who will serve as the psycholigist for the Homer area, and Johnathan Langner, who will become the U.S. History/Health teacher at Homer Middle School. Marianne Mooney was hired to become a teacher at West Homer Elementary, while Timothy Myers was brought onboard to serve as a teacher at McNeil Canyon Elemenary.

Additionally, the KPBSD extended contracts to Antonina Reutov and Hayley Walters, both of whom will work at the Chapman School in Anchor Point, and to Pavla Tyson, who will be employed at Nikolaevsk.

The board also extended a contract to Lou Ann Maria Santolupo to serve as a Special Education Resource educator at Fireweed Academy..

Other new educators hired included Efimia Basargin (Razdolna), Tina Hall (Nikiski), Brian Krauklis (Sterling), Clayton Ellsworth (Seward Middle), Sara Lucas (Kenai Middle), Sarah Miller (Montessori Charter), Cee Jay Levine (Seward Elementary), Kailey Mucha (K-Beach Elementary), Rachel Pioch (Skyview), Megan Roy (Tustumena Elementary), Tracy Smith (Soldotna Elementary) and Emily Wentzel Walle (Tustumena Elementary).

The board also approved the resignation of two teachers, effective the end of the 2016-17 school year. Resigning were West Homer Elementary's Matthew Creamer and Ninilchik's Nick Gilbertson.