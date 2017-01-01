USCG medevacs captain of fishing vessel near Cordova

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Cordova, medevaced the captain of the fishing vessel Coventina from a beach in the vicinity of Prince William Sound on Saturday.

The Jayhawk crew landed on the island, brought the injured captain aboard and transferred him to Cordova where local emergency medical services personnel were waiting.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center received a medevac request for the captain of the vessel after it was reported he fell in the fish hold, injuring his ribs and showing signs of shock. A relief captain took control of the vessel and navigated to Stockdale Harbor on the northwest side of Montague Island.

A Coast Guard flight surgeon was briefed and recommended immediate medevac.

"Due to the configuration of the vessel the aircrew deemed it safer for the fishing vessel Coventina crew to transfer the injured captain to a nearby island," said Petty Officer Nicholas Lippert, communications watchstander at Coast Guard Sector Anchorage. "The quick action of the aircrew along with the Coventina crew allowed the captain to be quickly transferred to higher medical care."