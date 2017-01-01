Former Alaskan battles rare flesh-eating skin disease

Still unsure of outcome, Nash leans on support from family, faith

Editor's note: The photos on the inside page of this story are graphic in nature and may disturbing for some.

When Joe Nash was living and working in Alaska, he enjoyed working as a dog handler for Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister, playing basketball and spending hours fishing. Now, he just hopes to walk to another sled dog race or see another salmon pulled from the water.

A former marketing executive for Alaska Newspapers, Inc. with the now-defunct Bering Strait Record in Nome, Nash was diagnosed with a rare form of Atypical Pyoderma Gangrenosum (PG) by physicians at New Orleans' Tulane Medical Center a few weeks ago. The rare disease, which is closely related to a form of flesh-eating bacteria, affects only 39 other people in the United States. The disease has affected Nash in multiple sites on and in his body.

"It is a scary situation," he said. "You know, you just can't take life for granted because you don't know what will happen tomorrow."

Despite his condition, he says he leans on support from family, his wife, Melinda and friends. But, most of all, a deep belief in God.

"The amazing situation is God put me here and He will get me out," he said. "What does that mean? I know I'm either going to get better and get out of this hospital, or I'm going to go home with Him. I guess we just have to wait and find out which one He has planned for me."

"When I broke my back I thought I knew what a 10 was on the pain scale," said Nash, who now resides in Louisiana with his wife, Melinsa. "This is 10-fold what the pain was. I'm telling you, when they were in here taking the bandages off I wasn't moaning, I was crying."

Pyoderma Gangrenosum is a rare skin disease in which ulcers form in the interior and exterior of the skin, forming deep, puss-filled sores on the skin, primarily on the legs and lower extremities, as well as on a person's internal organs.

Nash said he first noticed a small spot on his arm in January. An initial visit with his primary care and dermatologist revealed a small black spot forming on his left arm. However, his medical insurance would not approve a medicine for treatment. From there, the spots and small papules spread to his legs and formed multiple lesions and large dark areas of necrosis In which the flesh was being eaten away.

"At first, I noticed this small spot and went to the doctor with it, but the insurance company would not approve the medicine that the doctor said I needed" he said. "From there, it spread to my legs and several other places."

Nash said physicians initially thought the condition was related to cancer that had been found when he broken his back several years ago while moving a hay bale. That diagnosis, however, proved negative when tests revealed the cancer was still in remission. Now with swollen legs and a temperature, doctors began treating him for cellulitis and Sweet's Syndrome but soon determine that his condition was much more serious.

In May, he said he began running a high temperature and went to the hospital in Hammond, a small town about an hour from New Orleans. After running some tests, he was released to go home the following day. A few days later, he said he began feeling pain across his chest and returned to the hospital where physicians ruled out heart problems and let him return home.

"Really, I thought I was having a heart attack," he said. "But they ran every kind of test you could on me and ruled that out. We now know that was a sign of PG beginning on my internal organs"

The following day Dr. Rebecca Soine, his dermatologist, phoned and said he needed to be in the hospital. After several days and several tests Nash said he again returned home. Upon no real improvement, he again visited his Dr. Soine as well as an oncologist, Dr. Jack Saux. This time, the doctors referred him to a specialist at the Tulane Medical Center where he was admitted on the evening of June 27 and where he remains today. He is currently receiving treatment for PG.

Nash credits Soine with keeping him going and getting him to the right place for care.

"She's one of the smartest and most compassionate doctors I've ever known," he said. "She did a lot of things on her own to help me. Dr. Soine is the one that called me at home and told me I needed to get to the hospital."

Nash says he isn't sure what the eventual outcome of his condition will be. There have been cases in which people with the condition have survived with scarring and loss of mobility and there have been some in which the outcome was worse. What he does know is he hopes his situation can help others.

"I hope that Tulane Medical Center is able to use what they learn in treating me to help someone else in the future so that they may not have to endure the same thing."

A GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses has been created for Joe and Melinda.