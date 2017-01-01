FYI - News briefs & announcements - July 20

Homer Medical Center to offer free sports physicals

Homer Medical Center is offering free sports physicals at a one-day clinic on Saturday for high school students who need a physical for participation in school sanctioned activities. Appointments are not necessary, and exams are offered from 10am-4pm at their clinic on Bartlett Street. Exams on this one-day event are being offered free of charge by providers from Homer Medical Center.

Parents are asked to complete page one of the two-page exam form prior to presenting at the clinic which can be found on the hospital's and Homer Medical's websites at www.sphosp.org and homermedical.org. All students must bring or wear loose fitting shorts for the screening.

If students are not able to attend the sports physical day they can make an appointment for a wellness exam and a sports physical form will be filled out as part of the wellness exam which should be at no cost to a patient with insurance. Those without insurance and who do not make the free sports physical day can have a sports physical appointment on a regular clinic day at a cost of $40.00.

Please contact Homer Medical Center at 235-8586 for additional information.

Kenai LIO office to be closed for week

Home-area residents needing help from the Kenai Legislative Office will be in for a bit of a wait this week - or, at least, a transfer to another office.

According to a public announcement from the Kenai office, the local Legislative Information Office will be closed through July 24. Residents needing help during this period should see the legislative staff or call the Juneau LIO at 1-800-478-4648.

Alyse Knorr and Kate Partridge to hold poetry reading

Join the Homer Public Library for an evening of poetry from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight.

Alyse Knorr is the author of the poetry collections Mega-City Redux (Green Mountains Review 2017), Copper Mother(Switchback Books 2016), and Annotated Glass (Furniture Press Books 2013). She also authored the non-fiction book Super Mario Bros. 3 (Boss Fight Books 2016) and the poetry chapbooks Epithalamia (Horse Less Press 2015) and Alternates (dancing girl press 2014). Her work has appeared in Denver Quarterly, Columbia Poetry Review, The Greensboro Review, storySouth, ZYZZYVA, Caketrain, and The Southern Poetry Anthology: Georgia, among others. She received her MFA from George Mason University, where she co-founded Gazing Grain Press. Alyse teaches English at Regis University.

Kate Partridge is the author of the poetry collection Ends of the Earth (University of Alaska Press, 2017). Her poems have appeared in Colorado Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, Pleiades, Passages North, Blackbird, and other journals. She is a graduate school fellow at the University of Southern California, where she is pursuing a PhD in literature and creative writing.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 907-435-3195.

Dave Stockton to host golf clinic

Professional golfer Dave Stockton will be in Homer at the Tips Golf Course at 5 p.m. Friday on East End Road. He will be doing a clinic on short game golf and putting. Junior golfers, Senior golfers and anyone else welcome. Donations will be accepted to support Seafarer's Memorial. For more information, call 299-6179.

It's all mud and games

The annual Homer Mud Games will take place on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mud Wallow at Cottonwood Horse Park, Mile 1.5 East End Road. Sponsored by Nature Rocks Homer and the Kachemak Bay Equestrian Association, this is a fun event for all ages. A washing station will be provided, but please wear old clothes and bring old towels and a change of warm, dry clothes to change into after the event. This is a free event.

Last Saturday guided hike slated

Join Alaska State Parks for the monthly Last Saturday guided hike on July 29. Taz Tally, photographer and author o?50 Hikes on Alaska's Kenai Peninsul?will guide a hike along the popular Grace Ridge trail. This nine-mile trail climbs to 3,100 feet with spectacular views of surrounding peaks. Considered moderate to difficult, this will be a great opportunity to learn about the area, while hiking at an easy pace, with a stop for lunch on the top.

The hike is open to all ages, limit of 15 participants, discounted water taxi rate available, boat leaves the harbor at 8:30 a.m., returns at 4:30 p.m. Must pre-register, contact Christina Whiting?kbayvolunteer@gmail.com, 435-7969?

Join Alaska State Parks staff for Saturday work parties

Ever wonder how a trail head is constructed in the back country? Eager to get outside and get a good workout? Join Alaska State Parks staff for their Saturday work parties on the Saddle Trail, where volunteers will grub, move and disperse dirt using pulaskis, mcleods, shovels and buckets. The Alaska State Parks is looking for volunteers July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26. Free transportation is provided into the park, boat leaves the harbor in Homer at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m. No skills necessary, just a desire to help out.

The ASP staff provides the tools and training, you provide the energy and enthusiasm.

Pre-registation is required. Contact Park specialist Eric Clarke at 399-2054 or eric.clarke@alaska.gov.