OPINION: Letters - July 20

Thank you HCOA

I would like to publicly thank the Homer Council on the Arts foundation for offering the HCOA Youth Summer Arts scholarship. This scholarship has enabled me to attend the Suzuki Fairbanks Institute for the past four years.

I have learned new techniques there for violin that has significantly advanced my playing. I began playing in the Homer Youth String Orchestra but now am also a member of the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra? A special thanks to all who attend the annual Jubilee Concert which helps to fund this scholarship. Our comunitee's involvement promotes us, flourishing young artists.

Theodore Handley

