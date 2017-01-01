Organizers aim for waste-free Salmonfest

Environmental groups team up to minimize garbage at music festival

Salmonfest 2017 will be getting help from Cook Inletkeeper and ReGroup to minimize waste at this year's festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 4 to 6 in Ninilchik. The three-day event will feature some of the country's top musicians, including Homer's own Jewel.

Along with some of the nation's top acts, organizers will also be debuting some new â€” a "zero waste" goal. Zero Waste stations will be strategically placed during the event in an effort to help reduce the annual show's impact on the environment.

"Every year we work to make the festival more enjoyable, more music, more art, more fish, love and music," said Salmonfest producer Jim Stearns.

To help reduce the event's overall impact of the Kenai Peninsula, Stearns said several local entities, including Cook Inletkeeper and ReGroup have teamed up to focus on waste reduction.

"From the start, we've taken a lot of steps to reduce waste at the festival," said Stearns. "The reusable cups in the beer gardens are not only collectible but they help reduce the need for thousands and thousands of single-use cups during the event. We're excited to take it to the next level this year."

Instead of trash cans, Zero Waste stations will stand out at the fairgrounds, Stearns noted. The new Zero Waste stations pair recycling and compost bins with every trash can and will be staffed by a members of the all-volunteer Zero Waste crew to help festival-goers toss their unwanted materials - from compostable food scraps and paper plates, to recyclable water bottles and aluminum cans.

"There's always been some recycling available at the festival, but this year we want to make it really obvious and easy," said Cook Inletkeeper Director Carly Wier. "And since so much of our waste stream is made up of biodegradable, compostable material, we think we can reduce the amount of trash going to the landfill by more than 50 percent this year."

ReGroup, a Soldotna-based recycling advocacy organization, and Cook Inletkeeper have teamed up to add more recycling options and compost collection bins. The recyclable materials, like plastic and aluminum will be directed to the Kenai Peninsula Borough's existing recycling program, while the compostable materials will be utilized into soil amendment at Matti's Farm in Kenai.

"It takes a lot of hands to make this happen," said Cook Inletkeeper's volunteer coordinator Natalia Mulawa. "We can use some more people to help us turn this vision into reality."

Volunteers who work a 4-hour shift get free admission to the festival that day and a green tie-dye Zero Waste crew T-shirt. To volunteer on the Zero Waste crew, contact Mulawa via email at natalia@inletkeeper.org or via telephone at 907-235-4068, Ext. 20.

Salmonfest is supported by and benefits The Kachemak Bay Conservation Society with support from Cook Inletkeeper. KBCS is a longstanding Homer-based non-profit organization that seeks to educate the public and protect and promote Alaska's fish-filled waters.

Don't have your tickets yet? Visit Salmonfestalaska.org and Salmonfest on Facebook to buy your tickets and for more information.