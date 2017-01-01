Talk-show host to speak at Garden Club gala

Arborist and master gardener Ciscoe Morris to headline event

Nothing celebrates summer quite like Gardeners' Weekend. This year's Gardeners' Weekend, sponsored by the Homer Garden Club, is this weekend, July 29 and 30. As in year's past, the festivities include a nationally-recognized and inspirational keynote speaker, garden-gate entry into some of Homer's finest gardens, and, to cap things off, a lively reception at the Bear Creek Winery.

This year's keynote is the outlandishly entertaining and energetic radio talk-show host Ciscoe Morris, author of Ask Ciscoe: Oh La La! Your Gardening Questions Answered! Ciscoe comes from the Seattle university where he has spent the past 24 years transforming the extensive and lushly forested campus into a designated wildlife sanctuary.

A certified arborist and master gardener, Morris will be speaking at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening in the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center at 95 Sterling Highway. His talk is entitled Everything is Going to Pot — designing long lasting, beautiful container gardens.

On July 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., five of Homer's exceptional gardens will be open to the public. These gardens have been carefully selected to offer the full breadth of gardening possibilities found in and around Homer.

They include: a small well-tended perennial garden on a terraced slope with a pocket garden of primulas and sedums, and artful containers and window boxes full of vibrant perennials; a forested wonderland with island gardens of sun-loving perennials and grasses set amid slabs of local green granite and a slate water feature, a kitchen garden, and outdoor living amenities like fire pits and a child's playhouse; a large working farm complete with highly productive organic vegetable gardens, high tunnels, and farm animals; a newer garden, now in its fifth summer, that shows how careful planning and true artistry can come together to transform the landscape; and a restive garden with well-established perennial beds, a large lake that provides habitat for nesting cranes, mallards and golden eyes, and an organic vegetable garden enclosed in a wooden fence that allows for fruit trees at 1200 feet.

After the garden tour, a closing reception will be held at Bear Creek Winery, with wine tasting, savory hors d'oeuvres and music by Windsong, a trio composed of members of the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra.

Tickets for Ciscoe's talks, as well as the Garden tours and Bear Creek Winery reception, went on sale on July 1 at The Homer Book Store on Pioneer Avenue. Tickets for the Garden Tours and Bear Creek Winery Reception will also be sold July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at Homer City Hall on Pioneer Avenue and at the Tour Gardens. Tickets for Ciscoe's talk are $10. Tickets for the garden tour are $15. Tickets for the talk, tour and reception are $25.

Gardeners who are over 80 will be admitted free.