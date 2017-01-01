Couple drives 70 days from Alabama to Alaska

Paul and Diane Walker drove 5,900 miles from their home in central Alabama

Escaping 90-degree weather and deluges of rain, Paul and Diane Walker left their home in central Alabama on May 2, arriving in Homer 70 days and 5,900 miles later.

Joining the Walkers on their cross-country adventure are their three cats - Merlot, Oreo and Abby. They are convoying with two other couples, each driving their own truck and trailer. While the other couples are full timers, with their recreational vehicle their home, the Walkers are content to be traveling for six months before returning home.

"We have kids and grandkids and miss them and a lot of their activities while we are gone," Diane said.

Set up ocean side at Mariner Park Beach campground on the Homer Spit, the couple's rig stands out from the campers, RV's, tents, trucks and vans surrounding them. Their home away from home is a 38-foot fifth wheel, pulled by a 2016 Volvo 780 diesel heavy-duty truck (HDT) that is 37 feet long, eight feet wide and 13 feet tall.

They discovered the HDT website, rvnetwork.com when they were looking for a safer way to pull their trailer.

"People say you can pull these fifth wheels with pickup trucks, but it's the stopping it that's the big issue," Paul said. "You don't want to rely only on the truck brakes in case trailer brakes fail. The HDT brakes are almost 10 times the surface area of a one-ton truck brake."

Before purchasing their truck, the Walkers attended two HDT rallies, attending seminars and enjoying happy hours and potlucks with other HDT owners or people interested in them.

"People come with their LGT (little girly truck) and campers or stay in a hotel and come to the rally to get more information," Diane said. "It's the friendliest community of people you'll ever meet."

The couple named their truck Midnight Prime. Nestled behind Midnight Prime's cab, on an 8-foot by 14-foot bed and sitting sideways, is Cosmos, their 102-inch long smart car that is the only car that will fit into the space.

On a typical travel day, the couples will head out around 8:30 a.m., drive until noon, stop for lunch, continue on and then stop to camp by early afternoon in order to get set up and explore the area. The Walker's first attempts at setting up took an hour and a half, but now, they can do it in 30 minutes, which includes parking the truck and fifth wheel and unhitching and unloading the car.

On average, the group travels 150 miles a day, though they have driven 300 miles one day and 30 miles on another. The HDT has a 275-gallon tank and they get eight miles to the gallon.

Of the group, one couple are the planners, another are the technical advisers and the Walkers are the comic relief.

"We're all really compatible," Diane said. "We're flexible and willing to change our itinerary."

To help make plans for where they visit, camp, eat and explore, the group utilizes the Milepost as well as a Facebook group called RVing in Alaska 2017.

"We see posts about Alaska, from the road conditions to where to eat or stay, and where wildlife may be," Diane said.

The group prefers to dry camp and have had no difficulty finding places to park. They have camped behind Cabala stores and gas stations, and often pull off the side of the highway and set up at rest stops, if permissible.

"Some state park camping areas are not big enough for us, or rather, we're too big for them," Paul said.

Prior to Homer, the group explored the Alaskan communities of Skagway, Haines, Glenallen, Tok, Copper Center, Valdez, Kennecott, Anchorage, Portage, Whittier, Hope, Seward and Kenai.

In Homer, they have spent time on the spit and downtown, taken scenic drives, eaten at local restaurants, visited Bear Creek Winery, the Pratt Museum and the Homer Chamber of Commerce. A highlight of their trip was meeting Otto Kilcher during a visit to the Kilcher Homestead.

"We always wanted to come to Alaska and glad that we're able to take four months to see things that if only here for two weeks we would not get to see or enjoy", Paul said.

Their only disappointment has been a lack of wildlife.

"We expected to see more otters and whales in Homer, based on what publications said," Paul said. "We've seen lots of eagles, but thought we'd see more bear and moose."

From Homer, the group will convoy north — a stop in Anchorage to refresh supplies and then on to Denali, Fairbanks, Chicken, the Top of the World highway and Dawson City and the Cassiar highway. The Walkers will leave the group at some point, making their way to Kansas for a HDT rally that begins on October 1 before returning home.

Paul shared that he could imagine himself living in Homer and setting up his own woodworking shop. Diane, who likes to quilt, agreed.

"Our travels in Alaska have exceeded my expectations," Diane shared. "The friendliness of the people, beauty of the landscape, the things to do and see; it just keeps getting better."