FYI - News briefs & announcements - July 27

Birding Trip to the Anchor River set

Th?Kachemak Bay Birders' will take a trip to the Anchor River on Saturday morning. Members should meet at 6:45 a.m. at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center parking lot to car pool or at 7 a.m. at the campground adjacent to the boat launch parking lot.

The tide will be high to make it easier to view birds out over the water. Participants should bring a spotting scope, if possible, and binoculars. KBB will also be walking a short distance along the beach and near the Anchor River.

All Kachemak Bay Birder trips are co-sponsored by the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. All trips are free and everyone is welcome to attend?The leader for this trip is Michelle Michaud. For more information, cal?907-399-3159.

Learn about estuaries

On Friday, head over to Islands and Ocean Visitor Center between 1 and 3 p.m. for hands-om learning and exploration. Explore and learn the wonders of estuaries with explorations of living plants and activities for all ages. For more information, e-mail Dana Nelson at ddnelson4@alaska.edu.

Thriving Thursdays to visit Homer Hilltop Farm

Thriving Thursdays has moved outside this summer. On Thursday at 6p.m., meet at the Wellness Wing of SVT Health and Wellness at to check in and then carpool to the field site. This week, participants will visit Homer Hilltop Farm, a local farm that sells boxes of organically grown vegetables weekly from late May through October. Join the Restino family —Carey, Liam and Thea — as they show you around their farm above Homer on Diamond Ridge. For more information, call 907-226-2228.

Chat about seeds

On Friday, head over to Homer Soil and Water (upstairs in the blue building on Lake St and Pioneer) between 2 and 4 p.m. to chat with Lainie Kertesz from Johnny's Seed Company. As a huge vendor of cool climate seed varieties, they need to know what local growers need and want. For more information, call 299-4920.

Join a hike on Grace Ridge Trail

On Saturday, join Taz Tally, photographer and author of "50 Hikes on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula," for a hike along the popular Grace Ridge trail. This nine-mile trail climbs to 3,100 feet with spectacular views of the surrounding peaks. Considered moderate to difficult, this will be a great opportunity to learn about the area, while hiking at an easy pace, with a stop for lunch on the top.

The hike is open to all ages, limit of 15 participants, with discounted water taxi rate available. The boat leaves the harbor at 8:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m. To pre-register, contact Christina Whiting at kbayvolunteer@gmail.com or 435-7969.

Weed questions?

Head over to the Homer Farmers Market on Saturday to track down Janice Chumley, IPM specialist from Cooperative Extension, and get your questions answered about invasive weeds and bugs. She will be available to visit sites personally on Friday if you want to show her your issues. For more information, call at 907-262-5824.

Comment on sustainable development

What is "sustainable" development to you? The Homer Economic Development Committee is seeking feedback with a survey: http://sustainablehomer.us4.list-manage.com/track/click?u=ec2cd08c7d0b97645c0b4e5d0&id=f08f0da9eb&e=be9bdde611.