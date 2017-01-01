Interactive art at festival

Alaska's signature music festival, Salmonfest, has more to offer than fabulous musical acts. There also is the component of participatory visual art led by community art instigator Mavis Muller from Homer.

Muller will be leading the seventh annual enactment of a group photo, "action of art." She invites others to join her in the rodeo arena on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help create a 25-foot ground design with colorful fabric which bears a message of advocacy for salmon and clean water?

At 3 p.m., hundreds of festival attendees will become part of the design by laying down in formation around the central design, like a human mosaic, which will be photographed from a bucket lift and overhead by aircraft.

This year Muller is offering a workshop called "Parade. Percussion. Costumes. Ya Wanna?" on Friday and Sunday between noon and 2 p.m. in the rodeo arena. She will be providing creative costumes and handmade instruments for willing participants to be the "moving parts' in the group photo on Saturday, and for a parade on Sunday which will include a large Chinese-dragon style salmon.

Muller invites festival attendees to "come pick out your costume and instruments, learn a simple marching rhythm and prepare to wow the crowd. This kind of group improvisational performance art will add an aspect of festivity and surprise, and will provide fun photo opportunities. Memorable for all. " says Muller.

Installation artist Muller has been traveling around the state of Alaska with her projects of community interactive art with a tour she calls Weaving Watersheds which started in the northern interior at Fairbanks, then to McCarthy, Cordova, Ninilchik, Homer, and Ketchikan, Alaska's southernmost community. Then she continued south to the Salish Sea to create more watershed themed community art in Port Townsend, Washington?

As the migratory cycles bring the salmon back to Alaska waters, Muller recently returned to Cordova one year later, to engage the community once again with a collaborative project at their SalmonJam festival in the Copper river watershed. Next stop will be Salmonfest?

Muller will conclude her Weaving Watersheds tour of interactive art projects at this year's Salmonfest with a piece called Watershed Moment — for Climate Justice?

She said that "it feels like I will have made a full circle of connecting watersheds with the upcoming art activities in the Cook Inlet watershed where I live, as the salmon are now also returning to the area? Now more than ever we need the language of art that goes beyond words, beyond what we already know. With our creativity and imagination we can communicate the undeniable fact that water is life, we need to continue to protect the waterways that sustain us, the fisheries we depend on, the planet we love."

Salmonfest takes place on Aug. 4 to 6 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds, Ninilchik, Alaska. For more information about how to participate with Muller's art projects she can be reached a?907-299-1478, or visit the Web at www.facebook.com/BurningBasketProject.