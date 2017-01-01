Kenai man drowns while swimming Johnson Lake

A 24-year-old man from Kena?drowned Sunday afternoon in Johnson Lake, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Nickolas Thornton was swimming near his paddleboat in the lake, close to the town of Kasilof, when he took off his life jacket. He continued swimming and the paddleboat drifted away, according to a troopers dispatch.

"Thornton was unable to swim to the boat or make it to shore," the dispatch said.

Megan Peters, troopers spokesperson, said in an email she did not know how far the paddleboat drifted.

She said temperatures hovered in the mid-70s Sunday afternoon at the lake, describe?on th?Alaska Department of Natural Resources' websit?as a "popular summer recreational destination" for activities including camping, fishing and wildlife viewing?The lake's maximum depth is about 15 feet?according to DNR.

Peters said Thornton was swimming with another person, wh?swam to the paddleboat and attempted to rescue Thornton, she said.

"The partner swam to the boat and attempted to get the person who drowned. He had already gone under at that point," she said. "Another person in a canoe attempted to go get him too but wasn't able to get to him in time either."

People onshore called 911, Peters said.

"Unfortunately no one was able to get to the swimmer before he drowned," she said.

At 12:54 p.m. Sunday, troopers an?responders from Alaska State Parks and Central Emergency Service?arrived at Johnson Lake, and a dive team recovered Thornton's body, troopers said.

Thornton was pronounced dead a?the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said they didn't suspect foul play, or that alcohol or drugs were involved in the drowning.