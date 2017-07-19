Obituary: Alice Sue Greene

Nanwalek resident Alice Sue "Alexandra" Greene, 68, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at her daughter's home in Homer.

Funeral services were held July 24 at Sts. Sergius and Herman of Valaam Orthodox Church in Nanwalek? She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery? Archpriest Thomas Andrew will officiate?Pallbearers will be Macky Ukatish, Joe Tanape, Seraphim Ukatish Jr., Nicky Tanape, Frank "Guy" Berestoff Jr., Sarjis Moonin and Seth Tanape.

Alice was born Aug. 15, 1948 in English Bay? She worked in English Bay/Nanwalek as a Teacher's Aide, Social Worker, Village Public Safety Officer, Drug and Alcohol Counselor, Bilingual Teacher, and Community Health Representative.

Alice was a lifelong member of the church and was also a member of the church sisterhood and was a Sunday School Teacher? She was also an active member of the community.

Alice enjoyed four-wheeler drives, subsisting and cutting fish, crocheting, singing and dancing, and tea with siblings.

"She was a loving mother of seven, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of six? She was also a master at akutaq? Mom also was the pie maker for all holidays and a bread baker. She would teach those willing students and was always smiling, laughing and generous." Her family said.

Alice was preceded in death by her mom, Juanita Moonin, her dad, Sarjus Kvasnikoff, sister, Teresa Wilson, and brothers, Vincent, Mack and Bobby Kvasnikoff.

She is survived by children, Juanita Bales, Kevin "Auggie" Seville, Keith "Mister" Seville and Mandy Wood, all of Nanwalek, and Zoya Greene of Bisbee, Ariz., Travis and Jay Jae Greene, of Nanwalek; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.