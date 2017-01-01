Public Safety - July 17 to 24

Fire

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls and two fire calls for the week of July 17 to 23.

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to one fire call during the week?There were no medical calls.

Police

July 17

7:44 — Driver received summons for DWLR. Vehicle released to a licensed driver.

7:13 — Officer contacted male, after a report of suspicious activity.

6:55 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

11:18 — Caller advised it was a mis—dial, stated location and all was ok. Officer advised.

12:33 — Male presented at frontcounter with a correctable ticket.

13:45 — Caller reports "Report Every Dangerous/Drunk Driver Immediately" (REDDI) vehicle.

16:11 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

16:43 — Caller reports REDDI vehicle. Officer to area. Driver contacted, no impairment detected.

17:00 — Officer assists harbor officer.

17:25 — Caller reports found purse.

17:38 — Caller reports motor vehicle accident with damage in parking lot after the fact.

20:21 — Caller reports group using gasoline to start bonfire. Officer to area. Subjects contacted and advised to extinguish fire.

July 18

8:33 — Caller reported REDDI Report. No officer available at time of call, advised Alaska State Troopers.

9:00 — Caller reported speeding vehicles in the area. Officer advised.

10:13 — Caller reported use of jake brakes in a residential area. Officer advised.

10:32 — Caller reported motorhome parked In parking lot, unable to get an answer when they knocked on the door. Officer advised. Vehicle has left the area.

11:53 — 911 caller reports REDDI vehicle swerving and driving on curb. Officer to area

13:33 — Male presents at counter to discuss information with officer. Officer advised options.

14:37 — Male reports lost wallet.

15:13 — Male presents at counter to speak with officer. Officer advised options.

15:47 — Caller reported pickup speeding and driving dangerously on the beach area. Officer to area.

16:39 — Caller reported that lost items from her wallet. Caller advised options.

17:34 — Officer conducts requested patrol of neighborhood regarding speeding vehicles.

17:41 — Officer contacts subjects at business. One male arrested on outstanding warrant.

17:53 — Officer and medics respond to single vehicle roll over with injuries. Officer assists medics and traffic controL

18:59 — Officer contacts wanted subject. One male arrested for outstanding warrant

20:04 — Male presented at counter with correctable citation.

21:15 — Caller reported REDDI vehicle.

22:07 — Caller reported barking dogs.

23:06 — Caller reports suspicious vehicle.

July 19

0:08 — Officer conducted security check.

1:10 — Male presented at counter with report of suspicious circumstance.

7:14 — 911 open line, talking and rustling heard. Voicemail on call back. Officer advised.

8:06 — 911 caller reported vehicle with driver slumped over the wheel. Officer to scene. All okay, male too tired to drive.

11:11 — Officer assist medics with a deceased female.

14:07 — Officer assisted medics.

14:46 — Alaska State Troopers request assistance with transport of a prisoner.

15:13 — Caller reported an abandon vehicle. Officer advised.

15:54 — Caller reports motor vehicle accident with damage. Both parties still on scene. Vehicle with trailer side swiped second vehicle. Officer to scene.

17:30 — Subject presents at counter to request security check of residence.

17:35 — Male presents at counter to with correctable citation.

17:35 — Subject presents at counter to report theft from residence.

19:06 — Caller reports driver pulling in front of other vehicles waiting to turn into traffic and almost hitting passing jogger. Officer to area unable to locate

19:40 — Female presents at counter with correctable citations.

July 20

0:50 — Officer conducted security check.

1:35 — Caller reported suspicious circumstance. Later advised all was OK.

5:14 — Officer assisted AST. Report of male breaking into vehicles. Unfounded.

7:22 — Officer and HVFD responded to false fire alarm.

10:26 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

10:15 — Female presented at front counter with a Chauffeur License application.

11:10 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

12:59 — Caller reports adult daughter has not been home since yesterday afternoon.Female found to be OK.

16:36 — Caller reports verbal argument after the fact. Female left on foot with his phone. Officer spoke with parties.

19:20 — 911 caller reports verbal dispute. Officers to scene. Civil issue, parties advised options.

20:26 — Male presents at counter to talk with officer. Officer advised options

20:56 — 911 caller reports domestic dispute. Officer to scene. One female subject taken into protective custody and transported to medical facility.

22:41 — Caller reports male outside screaming at dog. Caller expressed concern for welfare of dog. Officer to scene, and Animal control officer advised.

July 21

7:31 — 911 open line, on callback spoke with male who advised pocket dial.

7:41 — Caller reports found dog running loose. Officer secures dog at animal shelter.

7:42 — 911 caller reports people camping at end of neighborhood road. Officer contacts campers and advises of regulations.

8:06 — AST passed on REDDI report Officer advised. Officer contacts driver, no impairment detected.

9:36 — Male presents at counter to speak with officer.

9:37 — 911 open line. On callback spoke with female who advised pocket dial. Officer advised.

9:47 — Caller reports dispute with spouse. Officer to location.

10:00 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

10:10 — Subject presents at counter to speak with officer.

10:17 — Caller reports lost iPad.

10:20 — Caller reports receiving harassing phone calls. Officer advised options.

12:38 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

13:05 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

13:40 — Caller reports suspicious vehicle parked for several days above park with heavy foot traffic to and from the vehicle. Officer contacts occupant. All OK.

14:16 — Officer contacts dirt bike driving on the roadway. Driver advised of ATV rules.

14:12 — Subject presents at counter to speak with officer.

15:08 — Business reports that a female had threatened three juveniles and taken their picture without consent. Officer to scene.

15:20 — Male presents at counter with possible phone scam call.

16:05 — 911 caller reports REDDI swerving on to gravel side bank and crossing center lane. Officer conducts traffic stop. One female arrested for driving under the influence.

21:55 — Caller requests welfare check for neighbor. Officer to scene, transport provided to medical facility

22:05 — Caller reports bull moose trying to get out of lake but tourists are blocking the bank. Officer to are; Gone on arrival.

22:57 — Officer respond to medical facility, one female taken into protective custody and housed at Homer Jail.

July 22

0:19 — Caller reports neighboring campsite refusing to quiet down during evening hours. Officer to area, all OK.

0:44 — 911 caller reports subject making suicidal threats via text message. Officer to scene. Female subject provided transportation to medical facility. Female later transported to Homer Jail for protective custody.

1:06 — Officer assists AST with warrant subject.

6:41 — AST reports REDDI vehicle. Officer contacts vehicle, negative impairment.

9:15 — Make turns in found needle.

11:16 — Caller reports water bubbling up in driveway of city park. On call Public Works notified.

13:00 — Caller reports harassment.

13:44 — Multiple callers report dispute over property. Officers to location.

17:12 — 911 open line, normal activity heard in background. No voice mall set up on call back, and no prior history with number. Officer advised.

18:34 — Caller reports loose dog running in roadway. Officer to area, unable to locate.

18:56 — Subject presents at counter with found dog. Dog housed at shelter for evening.

July 23

15:33 — 911 caller reports dogs attacking her children. Officer to location.

16:46 — Caller reports lost purse.

16:58 — Caller reported an open door at residence. Officer to scene.

18:09 — Caller reported civil issue. Officer provided options.

19:42 — Business reports suspicious package.

July 24

0:51 — Officer conducts security check.

0:47 — Officer gives driver DUI warning.

1:04 — Caller on 911 reports three unknown males looking into buildings on property. Officers to area.

1:10 — Caller reports neighbor revving engine, causing disturbance. Officers to scene.

2:30 — Caller on 911 reports possible shots fired in residence. Officers to scene.

4:45 — Anonymous caller reports audible car alarm heard in area. While on phone alarm turned off. Officer advised.

4:45 — Unknown caller on 911 reports after the fact that unknown vehicle speeding every night between 2 to 2:30 a.m. with lights off. Reported for information. Advised to call back when ocurring or with vehicle description.