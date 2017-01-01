Salmonfest gears up for dynamic music showcase

Rusted Root, Railroad Earth and Jewel to take the stage Aug. 4 to 6

Salmonfest 2017 is almost at hand. And that has the Kenai Peninsula ready to rock.

More than 65 acts will be performing on four stages from Aug. 4 through 6 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik as part of this year's event.

"Our talented, creative and energetic festival team has been working tirelessly to help set the table for what promises to be another magical, musical and memorable weekend." said Salmonfest Producer Jim Stearns. "We are excited about the diverse and dynamic lineup and are confident over three days tha?you will all find new performers to fall in love with?

Heading the lineup are three powerhouse acts that are widely known and respected throughout. Alaska's own Jewel Kilcher returns home for her first show in many years. Joining Jewel will be Railroad Earth, often referred to as the 'Grateful Dead of Bluegrass', a Lower 48 festival headline favorite for nearly two decades. Also on hand will be the well-known Rusted Root, which will bring their fusion of rock, world beat, acoustic and percussion sound as they close the Ocean Stage on Saturday.

Jewel started performing with her father, Atz, throughout the state of Alaska at age 8. She hasn't stopped playing since. It's her life experience that inspired her first hit, "Who Will Save Your Soul," according to her web site.

The poet, writer, singer has played with an array of musicians in several different musical genres. Her incredible voice is as strong as ever as heard on her latest album, "Picking Up the Pieces," and her lyrics as true and poignant as ever.

"Now we get to enjoy hearing her back home in Alaska," Stearns said. "This is a real homecoming. Salmonfest and all her Alaska fans can't wait to welcome her back."

Railroad Earth is set to play two nights â€” Aug. 5 and 6. Railroad Earth headlined a Red Rocks show as well as Floydfest before arriving at Salmonfest.

Railroad Earth is major festival force â€” a roots and Americana newgrass jam band that combines elements of bluegrass, rock, jazz, Celtic and more.

"For those who are familiar with this very special band, you know how excited we are to have them," he said. "If you're not familiar, you're in for a new treat at Salmonfest 2017."

Railroad Earth has headlined and played at many of the biggest festivals and venues in the country including Hangtown, High Sierra, Brooklyn Bowl, the Troubadour and recently completed a three-night sold out run at San Francisco's iconic Fillmore. And now, Railroad Earth is finally coming to Alaska and Salmonfest for the first time.

It has been 25 years since their first album, Cruel Sun, and Rusted Root is still going strong. Having collaborated with one another for what is approaching three decades they have honed the perfect combination of musical intuition, freedom, and virtuosity, Rusted Root, transcends age, generation, culture, and musical style.

The past few years have found Rusted Root on a never-ending tour. A major career highlight in the Springtime of 2014 and 2015 was touring with The Wailers.

Michael Glabicki says, "The Wailers are what music in its spiritual form is about, and I feel it was an honor to play with them".

As they have in the past, Rusted Root is currently working on its next record by honing its new songs while on tour. The band is looking forward to putting the finishing touches on their new collection of songs, and aims to release the new record in the next year.

Stearns said the next discounted ticket deadline is midnight on July 29, and also noted organizers will be giving away a special VIP upgrade.

"We are giving away the big special VIP upgrade package for two to one lucky Salmonfest 2017 ticket holder and the opportunity to experience the festival like a star."

Kachemak Bay Conservation Society and Cook Inletkeeper provide the stewardship and are the two major beneficiaries of Salmonfest. Cook Inletkeeper organizes and directs the 'Salmon Causeway' and i?implementing and managing a zero wast?policy for Salmonfest 2017.