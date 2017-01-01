Send this article to Promobot

Calvin and Coyle Nature Trail closed temporarily

August 3rd 2:37 pm | Staff Report  

Northern Goshawk nesting on the trail had made several assaults on hikers

Kachemak Heritage Land Trust officials announced the temporary closure of the Calvin and Coyle Nature Trail last week as a safety precaution. According to KHLT officials a Northern Goshawk nesting on the trail had made several assaults on hikers.

"This is typical behavior of the hawk, as you can read on Cornell Lab of Ornithology "Cool Facts" page," KHTL official noted in their decision to close a part of the trail. "It's important to honor this temporary closure and give the protective Goshawk the room it needs."

KHLT indicated it has been monitoring the situation since the aggressive activity was first reported earlier this month. The land trust will reopen the trail when appropriate.

Individuals that would like to hike Calvin and Coyle Nature Trail, are being instructed to use the Paul Banks trailhead and hike only the open part of the trail (the yellow section of the accompanying map). For more information contact KHLT Stewardship Director Joel Cooper via e-mail at joel@kachemaklandtrust.org.

 

