Couple visits Homer after moving 14 years ago

Caringi/Sweeney family finds little has changed and town still feels like home

Fourteen years ago, Jim Caringi and Brenda Sweeney moved away from Homer. They recently returned to visit, surprised at how little the community has changed.

"Coming back after all these years feels like coming home again," Sweeney shared. "I expected it to feel very comfortable, but it's so much the same, more than I expected."

Caringi and Sweeney and their two daughters, Josephine, 13 and Darla, 18 come to Homer to take in the views and enjoy the small town atmosphere like so many visitors do. Mostly though, they come to spend time with friends, Dean and Teresa Sundmark, whom they met while living here and whom they have known for 21 years.

"We have so many amazing memories from our time living in Homer and all of our favorites include time spent with the Sundmark family," Caringi said.

In Homer for three weeks, the family does not consider their time here a vacation.

"We just live here," Caringi said. "We live with the Sundmarks and help out, splitting wood, doing household chores, helping them put up a yurt. We're all sort of homebodies, so we work on a lot of projects together."

The couple's journey to Homer began in 1994, when Caringi, who was living in Boston while Sweeney lived in Wyoming, was eager to deepen his growing love of the outdoors and mountaineering.

"My friends said I was crazy, that Brenda would never want to move to Alaska with me, but when I asked her, she said 'hell yeah'," Caringi shared.

The couple packed their belongings and began driving north, but ran out of money in Oregon, so settled down in Portland. Less than a year later, Caringi got a job offer to work as a social worker at the local mental health center in Homer and the couple made the journey to Alaska.

"Our biggest mistake was driving a two-wheel drive pickup truck up the Alaska Highway, but we were pinching ourselves the entire way," Caringi said. "The drive down from Kenai and the view from Baycrest Hill was just amazing and we couldn't believe this was where we would be living."

The couple stayed at a hotel for a few nights and then got a housesitting job. Eventually, they rented an apartment from locals, Dean and Teresa Sundmark, where they found a temporary home, and permanent friends.

"We felt an instant connection with Dean and Teresa and their two children, Dillon and Adella," Caringi said. "They made us realize that we wanted a family and the kind of family we wanted to be."

While Caringi worked as a social worker, Sweeney worked as a skills trainer for the mental health center and then in the infant learning program. The two couples attended contra dances together, took small skiff rides across the bay, went fishing and berry picking and brewed beer. Caringi and Sweeney got married at the top of Alpine Ridge on Solstice, with the Sundmarks marrying them.

In 2002, they moved to Juneau for work opportunities, then to New York and in 2008, to Missoula, Mont.

"There are a lot of similarities between Missoula and Homer," Sweeney shared. "It's a pretty tight knit community, the people rely on each other and are very welcoming and friendly, and the community values the arts."

In Missoula, the couple regularly meets people who are from Homer.

"If we see someone wearing XtraTufs, we start up a conversation right away," Sweeney said.

Returning to Homer last summer for the first time since they moved, the couple expected to see big changes in the community.

"We hear people saying how much Homer has changed, but we think it's much more the same than it is different," Caringi said. "Walking around town and seeing people that we remember is like seeing ghosts and we've been struck by how many people remember us."

While the family noted many similarities between Homer and Missoula, they also noted a few differences.

"In Missoula, there are so many options for good, affordable organic food, so when we're here and we find a four dollar unripe avocado, that's kind of a bummer," Caringi said. "We remember that about living here, that you have to be more thoughtful about getting or growing the kind of food you want."

For daughters Darla and Josephine, trips to Homer are a much-anticipated event.

"It's cool seeing how much my parents love it here and it's cool to relax," Darla shared. "We just enjoy the moments and being in each other's company in such a beautiful place."

Josephine appreciates how unique Homer is.

"I like seeing where my parents lived and seeing how much they love it here," she said. "It's beautiful in Missoula, but Homer is unique and it's refreshing to experience a different way of living than we are used to."

While Darla would take Homer's beaches back to Missoula if she could, and Josephine would take back part of the spit, the family agreed that the most important thing they would take back with them would be the Sundmark family.

"We feel more at home here than anywhere else in the world," Caringi said. "This is where we grew up and where we started our family. It's super emotional to come back, in a good way."