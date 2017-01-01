Davis claims stunning victory in Jakolof race
August 3rd 2:24 pm | Tommy Wells
Homer High standout wins adult race by four minutes
Jacob Davis may have went into the Jakolof 10-Miler as one of the lesser know athletes in the field. He certainly didn't finish that way.
The Homer High School standout shocked the 17-man field in the Adult Men's division on Saturday by leggging out an impressive four-minute victory.
"He surprised us all by winning it," said Andy Haas, who finished seventh overall. "To beat Pedro (Ochoa) is a stunning achievement, but to run that race with a 500-foot elevation gain at a 6-minute mile pace is really great."
A standout on the HHS ski team, David the win look easy. He legged out a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 31 seconds over the 10-mile course. Ochoa, who had entered the race as one of the favorites to win, finished second at 1:05:37.
Bill Rich, Denver Waclawski and Jeremy Lombourn rounded out the top five spots in the men's division.
Martin Renner topped the men's division in the 10-mile bicycle race. He finished with a time of 38 minutes and 23 seconds and edged out second-place finisher Dexter Lowe by 4 minutes.
Lowe pedaled his way across the finish line in a time of 42:38.
Gary Lyon, Morgan Ransom and Eddie Vraspir too third, fourth amd fifth in the bike standings, respectively.
Ellis Lorentz won the boys' bike race with a time of 1:11:34. Lukas Renner placed second at 1:16:48.
Jane Wiebe held off a strong push from Autumn Daigle to win the women's run crown. Wiebe conquered the course in a time of 1:22:54 — and finished 21 seconds ahead of Daigle, who checked in at 1:23:15.
Annie Ridgely finished third.
Stephanie Blanchard posted a run-away win in the women's bike race. She turned in a time of 43:45 and easily outdistanced Catriona Reynolds to the finish line. Reynolds was second at 47:45.
Duna Snedgren won the girls' bike race with a mark of 1:37.51.
2017 Jakolof Bay 10-miler Results
Women bike
1. Stephanie Blanchard - 43:45
2. Catriona Reynolds - 47:45
3. Michelle Waclawski - 49:25
4. Sage Cohen - 50:39
5. Coor Czer-Ransom - 51:27
6. Kubdsat Nartub - 53:27
7. Heather Lewix - 55:49
8. Margie Lytle - 56:54
9. Cheri Higman - 1:00:28
10. Maureen Haggblom - 1:03:33
11. Beth Verrelli - 1:03:50
12. Susanne Haines - 1:11:40
13. Terri Spigelmyer - 1:11:43
14. Susan Reed - 1:13:08
15. Becky Hart - 1:15:21
16. Amanda Taylor - 1:17:58
17. Amon Coleman - 1:54:56
18. Daman Burnett - 2:18:12
Young female
1. Duna Snedgen - 1:37:51
2. Lily Harris - 1:54:49
Women run
1. Jane Wiebe - 1:22:54
2. Autumn Daigle - 1:23:15
3. Annie Ridgely - 1:23:36
4. Maja Laphass - 1:24:04
5. Aurora Waclawski - 1:26:11
6. Hanna Young - 1:33:27
7. Jodi Hanason - 1:36:27
8. Sara Bundy - 1:36:28
9. Laura Harroff - 1:36:48
10. Sara Barrowcliff - 1:36:59
11. Alecia Stengel - 1:37:01
12. Katie Gatica - 1:38:33
13. Brooke Miller - 1:41:53
14. Ashley Van Hemert - 1:51:50
15. Kali Glosser - 1:52:20
16. Jaclyn Lucas - 1:53:17
17. Osa Tham - 1:54:58
18. Kathy Sarns-Irwin - 1:54:59
19. Anna Tham - 1:57:01
20. Harmony Davidson - 2:02:59
21. Shine Carey - 2:03:00
22. RaChelle Gruenberg - 2:04:09
23. Tara Schmidt - 2:22:02
24. Christine Anderson - 2:30:35
DNF - Laura Passic -
-
Young male
1. Ellis Lorentz - 1:11:34
2. Lukas Renner - 1:16:48
3. Djanges Bojda - 1:54:55
4. Che Lorentz - 2:18:10
AST - Cormac McDonald - 1:51:47
DNF Tait Ostrom -
Men bike
1. Martin Renner - 38:23
2. Dexter Lowe - 42:38
3. Gary Lyon - 46:25
4. Morgan Ransom - 47:49
5. Eddie Vraspir - 48:05
6. Tom Lytle - 48:35
7. Jake Schlapfer - 52:16
8. Douglas Waaclawski - 54:48
9. Willy Dunne - 57:22
10. Brett Klun - 59:39
11. Charles Nagel - 59:54
12. Brandon Young - 59:55
13. Andrew Mattox - 1:00:28
14. Darrin Lawless - 1:03:37
15. John Lindeman - 1:12:17
16. John Andreshak - 1:13:10
17. Scott McDonald - 1:14:28
18. Kack Maryot - 1:17:57
19. Marc Crouse - 1:17:58
20. Pat Irwin - 1:28:17
21. Byron McCord - 1:33:14
22. Jeff Snedgen - 1:37:52
23. Calle Tham - 1:54:27
24. Wilhelm Tham - 1:54:33
DNF - Scott Glosser -
-
Men run
1. Jacob Davis - 1:01:31
2. Pedro Ochoa - 1:05:37
3. Bill Rich - 1:06:55
4. Denver Waclawski - 1:08:45
5. Jeremy Lombourn - 1:10:59
6. Eyoab Knapp - 1:14:26
7. Andy Haas - 1:21:04
8. Michael Mosley - 1:21:31
9. Austin Kerr1: - 22:54
10. Patrick Metzger - 1:24:50
11. Cuan Muyllaert - 1:33:17
12. Andrew Super - 1:33:49
13. Sean Campbell - 1:35:40
14. Travis Coffey - 1:44:39
15. Per Tham - 1:57:00
16. Robert Ostrom - 1:58:07
17. Deland Anderson - 2:30:36
DNF - Gabriel LeBlanc
DNF - Andy Passic