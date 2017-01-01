Davis claims stunning victory in Jakolof race

Homer High standout wins adult race by four minutes

Jacob Davis may have went into the Jakolof 10-Miler as one of the lesser know athletes in the field. He certainly didn't finish that way.

The Homer High School standout shocked the 17-man field in the Adult Men's division on Saturday by leggging out an impressive four-minute victory.

"He surprised us all by winning it," said Andy Haas, who finished seventh overall. "To beat Pedro (Ochoa) is a stunning achievement, but to run that race with a 500-foot elevation gain at a 6-minute mile pace is really great."

A standout on the HHS ski team, David the win look easy. He legged out a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 31 seconds over the 10-mile course. Ochoa, who had entered the race as one of the favorites to win, finished second at 1:05:37.

Bill Rich, Denver Waclawski and Jeremy Lombourn rounded out the top five spots in the men's division.

Martin Renner topped the men's division in the 10-mile bicycle race. He finished with a time of 38 minutes and 23 seconds and edged out second-place finisher Dexter Lowe by 4 minutes.

Lowe pedaled his way across the finish line in a time of 42:38.

Gary Lyon, Morgan Ransom and Eddie Vraspir too third, fourth amd fifth in the bike standings, respectively.

Ellis Lorentz won the boys' bike race with a time of 1:11:34. Lukas Renner placed second at 1:16:48.

Jane Wiebe held off a strong push from Autumn Daigle to win the women's run crown. Wiebe conquered the course in a time of 1:22:54 — and finished 21 seconds ahead of Daigle, who checked in at 1:23:15.

Annie Ridgely finished third.

Stephanie Blanchard posted a run-away win in the women's bike race. She turned in a time of 43:45 and easily outdistanced Catriona Reynolds to the finish line. Reynolds was second at 47:45.

Duna Snedgren won the girls' bike race with a mark of 1:37.51.

2017 Jakolof Bay 10-miler Results

Women bike

1. Stephanie Blanchard - 43:45

2. Catriona Reynolds - 47:45

3. Michelle Waclawski - 49:25

4. Sage Cohen - 50:39

5. Coor Czer-Ransom - 51:27

6. Kubdsat Nartub - 53:27

7. Heather Lewix - 55:49

8. Margie Lytle - 56:54

9. Cheri Higman - 1:00:28

10. Maureen Haggblom - 1:03:33

11. Beth Verrelli - 1:03:50

12. Susanne Haines - 1:11:40

13. Terri Spigelmyer - 1:11:43

14. Susan Reed - 1:13:08

15. Becky Hart - 1:15:21

16. Amanda Taylor - 1:17:58

17. Amon Coleman - 1:54:56

18. Daman Burnett - 2:18:12

Young female

1. Duna Snedgen - 1:37:51

2. Lily Harris - 1:54:49

Women run

1. Jane Wiebe - 1:22:54

2. Autumn Daigle - 1:23:15

3. Annie Ridgely - 1:23:36

4. Maja Laphass - 1:24:04

5. Aurora Waclawski - 1:26:11

6. Hanna Young - 1:33:27

7. Jodi Hanason - 1:36:27

8. Sara Bundy - 1:36:28

9. Laura Harroff - 1:36:48

10. Sara Barrowcliff - 1:36:59

11. Alecia Stengel - 1:37:01

12. Katie Gatica - 1:38:33

13. Brooke Miller - 1:41:53

14. Ashley Van Hemert - 1:51:50

15. Kali Glosser - 1:52:20

16. Jaclyn Lucas - 1:53:17

17. Osa Tham - 1:54:58

18. Kathy Sarns-Irwin - 1:54:59

19. Anna Tham - 1:57:01

20. Harmony Davidson - 2:02:59

21. Shine Carey - 2:03:00

22. RaChelle Gruenberg - 2:04:09

23. Tara Schmidt - 2:22:02

24. Christine Anderson - 2:30:35

DNF - Laura Passic -

-

Young male

1. Ellis Lorentz - 1:11:34

2. Lukas Renner - 1:16:48

3. Djanges Bojda - 1:54:55

4. Che Lorentz - 2:18:10

AST - Cormac McDonald - 1:51:47

DNF Tait Ostrom -

Men bike

1. Martin Renner - 38:23

2. Dexter Lowe - 42:38

3. Gary Lyon - 46:25

4. Morgan Ransom - 47:49

5. Eddie Vraspir - 48:05

6. Tom Lytle - 48:35

7. Jake Schlapfer - 52:16

8. Douglas Waaclawski - 54:48

9. Willy Dunne - 57:22

10. Brett Klun - 59:39

11. Charles Nagel - 59:54

12. Brandon Young - 59:55

13. Andrew Mattox - 1:00:28

14. Darrin Lawless - 1:03:37

15. John Lindeman - 1:12:17

16. John Andreshak - 1:13:10

17. Scott McDonald - 1:14:28

18. Kack Maryot - 1:17:57

19. Marc Crouse - 1:17:58

20. Pat Irwin - 1:28:17

21. Byron McCord - 1:33:14

22. Jeff Snedgen - 1:37:52

23. Calle Tham - 1:54:27

24. Wilhelm Tham - 1:54:33

DNF - Scott Glosser -

-

Men run

1. Jacob Davis - 1:01:31

2. Pedro Ochoa - 1:05:37

3. Bill Rich - 1:06:55

4. Denver Waclawski - 1:08:45

5. Jeremy Lombourn - 1:10:59

6. Eyoab Knapp - 1:14:26

7. Andy Haas - 1:21:04

8. Michael Mosley - 1:21:31

9. Austin Kerr1: - 22:54

10. Patrick Metzger - 1:24:50

11. Cuan Muyllaert - 1:33:17

12. Andrew Super - 1:33:49

13. Sean Campbell - 1:35:40

14. Travis Coffey - 1:44:39

15. Per Tham - 1:57:00

16. Robert Ostrom - 1:58:07

17. Deland Anderson - 2:30:36

DNF - Gabriel LeBlanc

DNF - Andy Passic