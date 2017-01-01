Festivalto kick off this weekend

Salmonfest to showcase more than 60 bands

To be sure, there will be no shortage of fish, love or music this weeked on the Kenai Peninsula. Salmonfest will make sure of that.

Alaska's largest festival will showcase more than 60 bands and musical acts over a three-day period beginning Friday at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. The festival will continue through Sunday.

Among the nationally known acts scheduled to perform at the event are Alaska's own Jewel Kilcher, Rusted Root, Railroad Earth, Rising Appalachia, The California Honeydrops and Pimps of Joytime.

As part of their preparations, Salmonfest organizers are reminding those planning to attend the festival to bring plenty of water, sunscreen - and anything else you may need - to enjoy yourself for a day or weekend outside. Attendees are also encouraged to bring warm clothing and rain gear.

"No music fan allows Alaska's iconic changing weather stop them from dancing," said Salmonfest organizer Susan Kaplan.

Kaplan also noted attendees should feel free to bring a cellular phone charger. Several charging stations will be set up at the campground.

For salmonfest Producer Jim Stearns, Salmonfest is an opportunity for everyone to appreciate Alaska's close ties with the water and land.

"With Salmonfest, we wish to emphasize and celebrate the connection of all Alaskans to the fish and the waters that provide this magnificent resource," he said. "We urge everyone from all over the state, and entire country, to come together for this Salmonfest weekend and find camaraderie in the issues that unite us and put aside the things that divide us."

Salmonfest is supported by and benefits The Kachemak Bay Conservation Society with support from Cook Inletkeeper. KBCS is a longstanding Homer-based non-profit organization that seeks to educate the public and both protect and promote Alaska's fish-filled waters.

For more information about Salmonfest visit the event's web site a?www.salmonfestalaska.or?or visit its Facebook page.