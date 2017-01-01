First Friday features farm and art studio tour

Summer is in full swing and Homer's art galleries and public spaces celebrate with First Friday opening receptions, ongoing exhibits and new, a farm and art studio tour.

Art Shop Gallery

Art Shop Gallery presents The Wonder of Winter in Alaska, new images by Homer photographer, Taz Tally. Whether shooting while walking, biking, skiing, rollerblading or kayaking, Tallyis capturing nature at its best. During this exhibit, Tally will showcase two brand new images — one that took him four months to shoot this winter, including six different ski trips to the top of avalanche shoots on the east side of Turnagain Valley, and an abstract he shot during multiple trips to the Homer harbor on some of this winter's coldest days. Exhibit opens with a reception on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m and remains in the gallery through August. For more information, call 235-7076, explore artshopgallery.com or visit the gallery at 202 W. Pioneer Avenue.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Bunnell Street Arts Center presents Kachemak Bay Landscape Invitational, a showcase of six artists' interpretations of local landscapes through painting and sculpture. The show includes paintings by James Tempte, Deland Anderson, Rita Pfenninger, Spelman Evans Downer, Steve Gordon and Rita Pfenninger, as well as sculptures by Rachelle Dowdy?Exhibit opens with a reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m. Exhibit remains in the gallery through August. For more information call 235-2662, explore bunnellarts.org or visit 106 W, Bunnell.

Dean Family Farm & Art Studio Tour

Dean Family Farm & Art Studio Tour Join Alaskan artists, Ranja and Jeff Dean for a guided tour of their creative Alaskan lifestyle. They will guide participants through a menagerie of art and animals, gardens and architecture, from patchwork quilts to timber frame barns, towering beach logs and arched roofed structures, innovative tools, farmstead gadgets and both fine and functional artwork, ending with storytelling and refreshments in their home. The first tours kick off Friday and run all summer long with two tours a day, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $55 ages 12 and older, $35 ages 3 to 11. Book online at jeffreyhdean.com. For more information, 299-5175 or jhdean@jeffreyhdean.com.

Fireweed Gallery

Fireweed Gallery presents new work by Homer artist, Jan Peyton that focuses on the versatility and beauty of watercolors. This body of work reflect?the different styles and techniques of painting that she has been experimenting with and also includes paintings rendered in her traditional style. Exhibit opens with a reception on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., and remains in the gallery through August. For more information, call 235-3411, explore fireweedgallery.com or visit the gallery at 475 E Pioneer Avenue.

Grace Ridge Brewing

Grace Ridge Brewing presents acrylic paintings by Soldotna artist, Avrie Medina, showcasing themes of Alaskan wildlife, landscape and people. Avrie began painting when she was nine-years-old and now, 12-years-old, this is her fourth exhibit and her first time showing in Homer. Exhibit opens with a reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., and remains in the brewery through August. For more information, call 399-5222 or visit the brewery at 3388 B Street.

Homer Council on the Arts

Homer Council on the Art?continues their exhibit of new work by Homer artist, Chelsea Horn. Raised in Halibut Cove and living in Homer, Chelsea's acrylic paintings are a celebration of the joy she feels living in coastal Alaska and includes a playful use of color and light, inspired by good times, old friends and an appreciation for Alaska's nature and wild salmon. Exhibit remains in the arts council gallery through August. For more information, call 235-4288, explor?homerart.org or stop by 355 W Pioneer Avenue.

K Bay Caffe

K Bay Caffe presents Doodles and Coffee, by young Homer artist, Felicity Jones. Felicity will be exhibiting two different styles of work - doodle art where she draws the structure of an animal, sketches the animal in pencil, fills it in with doodles and then erases the pencil to reveal the final design. Her other work includes coffee paintings, with coffee as her paint medium. In 2016, Homer Council on the Arts named Felicity as their Youth Artist of the Year. This, her second exhibit, opens on Friday and she will be on hand between 5 and 7 p.m. to answer questions. Exhibit remains in the gallery through August. For more information call 299-5750, visit Facebook or stop by 378 E Pioneer Avenue.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery presents Images, multimedia work by Homer artist, Achim Jahnke. Achim's work is primarily oil painting, with touches of acrylic and all of his work is in black and white. Exhibit opens with a reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., and remains in the gallery through August. For more information, call 235-5345, explore ptarmiganarts.com or visit the gallery at 471 E. Pioneer Avenue.

Pratt Museum

Pratt Museum presents Cartography, an exhibit exploring maps, wayfinding, and related artworks from the museum collections, along with recent geospatial and interactive products of Kachemak Bay. Exhibit opens with a reception Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.,and will remain on display through September.

On Aug. 14, the Museum will host a cultural exchange tour of drum and dance workshops with Tahitian dance group, Te'arama. $25 per class or $20 for Pratt Museum and HCOA members. On Aug. 19, Te'arama will perform as part of the Homer Dance and Aerial Festival at the Mariner Theater at 7:30 p.m. $10 per person or $30 per family. Register for classes or get tickets through Homer Council on the Arts. For more information, call 235-8635, explore prattmuseum.org or visit the Museum at 3779 Bartlett Street.