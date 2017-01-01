Frolic in marshes and meadows at Eveline

Eveline State Recreation Area offers several miles of delightful trails across wildflower-filled hilltop meadows, through open-canopy spruce forests and across boardwalk crossed marshy bogs. If you like wildflowers, you have hit the jackpot, All through the spring, summer, and early fall the upper meadows of Alpine Meadows Loop and the south-facing meadow slope, just west of and below the upper Alpine Meadows Loop, is wildflower heaven.

The month of August is prime time! We have counted 35 species of wildflowers blooming here at various times throughout the year, including fireweed, lupine, Indian paintbrush, wild roses, tall larkspur, monkshood, and wild geraniums, just to name a few! The 80-acre Eveline State Recreation Area is a community-developed and -maintained recreation area. All the trail signs, trail building, and year-round maintenance are accomplished by members and volunteers of the Kachemak Nordic Ski Club. (Visit the club's website at kachemaknordicski club.org—become a member and join the fun!)

Getting there

From the intersection of Sterling Highway and Pioneer Avenue in Homer, drive 0.5 mile on Pioneer to the stoplight at the intersection of Lake Street. Here Pioneer Avenue changes to East End Road. Follow East End Road about 14.5 miles north and turn west (left) on Alpine Meadows Drive (look for the sign to Eveline State Recreation Area.) Drive 0.5 miles on Alpine Meadows Drive to the parking area and trailhead located on the south (left) side of the road. Here you will find ample parking, an information and sign-in kiosk (be sure to sign in), and a nearby outhouse.

The trails

There are multiple easy-to-walk trails from which to choose, ranging from 0.25 mile to three miles, with a maximum elevation change of 500 feet. The Kachemak Nordic Ski Club has placed numerous trail maps around the recreation area to help guide you.

The top of Alpine Meadows Loop is a good one with which to start because in just a short distance you have access to some excellent views. To reach the hilltop views from the trailhead, follow the Alpine Meadows Loop trail a short distance (100 yards) west (right) up a modest slope, providing you with spectacular 360-degree views of the countryside. To the east you have views of the Southern Kenai Mountains including the Dixon and Portlock Glaciers and the southern end of the Harding Icefield that feeds these glaciers. To the west you can see 75 miles, all the way to the Chigmat Mountains and the Aleutian Range including the 10,000+ foot-high Redoubt and Iliamna volcanoes. As you venture forth around the various trail segments you also will catch some stunning views of Kachemak Bay and Southern Cook Inlet.

If you are not up for a hill climb or you are exploring in a wheelchair, from the trailhead follow the trail south (left) along the 5-foot-wide gravel path marked Glacier View Loop. About 50 yards down the gravel path, turn right and continue on the gravel path up a very modest slope for about 100 yards to reach a viewing platform and picnic table. If you do not venture forth another foot, hanging out here for the views will be well worth the trip.

For more in-depth hiking adventures you have many choices. To enjoy a good overview of the whole area, from the picnic table/viewing platform return to the Glacier View Loop trail and follow it east for about 2 miles, around the perimeter of Eveline State Recreation Area, to where it joins up with the other end of Alpine Meadows Trail (the dark blue path on the trail map).

Enjoy a variety of hillside meadows, open-canopy forest stands, boggy marshes, and a kaleidoscope of changing views along the way. This perimeter trail is also a main segment of the winter ski trail system. Another hiking/exploration option from the picnic table/viewing platform is to continue west on Alpine Loop Trail across the top of the hillside, down through a grove of large alder trees, and then across and down a south-facing meadow slope and beyond. Along the way you will find maps to help guide you.

Many additional trail segments, most of them unnamed, intersect with Alpine Meadow and Glacier View Loop Trails as well as other trail segments. Take time to slowly explore and enjoy the area.

Special notes

Eveline is adjacent to thousands of acres of undeveloped state and federal lands that afford unlimited off-trail backcountry hiking and skiing opportunities. However, if you head off-trail, be aware that there are numerous private in-holdings that form a patchwork of public and private lands. Most private landowners are tolerant of backcountry explorers, and we would all like to maintain those cordial relationships. Therefore, when you engage in off-trail adventures, please be considerate of private land owners and their privacy by steering clear of their developed building sites.