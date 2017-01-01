FYI - News briefs & announcements - Aug. 3

SPH welcomes new Certified Nurse Midwife

South Peninsula Hospital welcomes a new member to its local staff recently when Dana Whittaker, Certified Nurse Midwife, joined women's health team at Homer Medical Center's West Wing.

Whittaker, who is also an Advanced Nurse Practitioner, received her nursing degree from Weber State University and her masters from Frontier Nursing University. She became a Certified Direct Entry Midwife in Alaska after attending Seattle Midwifery School where she specialized in home births.

She has been a nurse at South Peninsula Hospital for 12 years, and was previously in private practice for four years. She also interned at Alaska Native Medical Center, Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic and at HMC West Wing.

Having delivered babies for more than 25 years, Whittaker has worked in clinics and hospitals in the West Indies, West Africa and Senegal. She treats delivery as a normal, physiological birth and enjoys sharing the evidence that supports natural deliveries while supporting women's choice.

For an appointment, or to learn more about midwifery, well woman and newborn care at Homer Medical Center's West Wing, call 435-3040.

KCW seeking help from residents with crane watch

Kachemak Crane Watch is once again conducting its survey on the Sandhill cranes in the area. As part of the survey to determine the health of the bird in the Kachemak Bay area, KCW officials are requesting help from from residents.

According to a release from Kachemak Crane Watch founders Nina Faust and Edgar Bailey, Sandhill crane colts are now practicing their flying skills. It normally takes 60-70 days from hatching to fledging before a crane is prepared to fly. Faust and Bailey noted that some cranes may have already fledged if the pair started nesting earlier than usual.

Area residents are asked to report any colts that are now fully flying by contacting Kachemak Crane Watch at (907) 235-6262 or via email at reports@cranewatch.org. As part of any report, KCW asks that residents let the organization know wher?an?whe?the colts were able to fly off with the adults. Please include the specific location as well as any other information. Faust also noted residents should contact KCW if the colts they have seen have disappeared or died.

"Please let us know," she said. "If you know how they died, please include that information, too."

Faust said the information from the survey will be compiled to determine the nesting success this year as compared to previous years.