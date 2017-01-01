Hayes, Adkins named to Legion's 'Team of Excellence'

Mose Hayes and Seth Adkins can official claim they are among the top baseball players in the State of Alaska. They have the credentials to prove it.

The two Homer standouts were recently selected to Alaska American Legion Baseball's 2017 "Team of Excellence" roster. Both were honorable mention selections in the postseason squad.

As teammates on the American Legion Post 20 Kenai AA team, Hayes and Adkins helped guide the squad to a berth in the state baseball playoffs in June. The team suffered a losses to eventual state champion Juneau Post 25 and Diamond Post 21.

As part of being named to the Team of Excellence, Hayes and Adkins were mentioned at the state tournament at Mulchahy Stadium in Anchorage last week.

Adkins starred for Kenai Post 20 as the starting catcher. Hayes was the team's starting Pitcher and also played defensively as a utility player.

Adkins and Hayes were part of a large grou of Homer players on the Kani roster. Also playing for Kenai Post 20 for part of the summer season were Adam Brinster, Spencer Warren, Joe Raven and Harrison Metz.