Lewis pushes beyond physical limitations

Stubborn and determined, local woman aims to engage in life as fully as she can

When a doctor told Heather Lewis that her weight was killing her, she looked at her young son and decided to make some changes.

"I told myself that I could either keep eating and dying or do something about it," she said.

That was 2006, and Lewis immediately began a regime of walking and water aerobics, losing 100 pounds in about two and a half years.

"My goal was to get strong enough to hike Resurrection Trail, which I did with my brother Dale three years later," she said.

Living in Kodiak at the time, Lewis took her first spinning (stationary bike) class and then a kick boxing class. Soon, she was teaching spinning classes and water aerobics classes at a local gym.

At the encouragement of a friend, Lewis started running, logging three to four miles a day. Eventually, she was running six miles a day, and then six to 12 miles a day. She ran in a variety of Fun Runs throughout the year and in 2012, ran the Mayor's Midnight Sun Marathon in Anchorage. Soon afterwards, she began training for and competed in her first triathlon, taking third place, followed by a triathlon where she was part of a team, with her team taking first place.

Lewis soon got into cycling. In 2014, while training for the Fireweed 400, a 200-mile long bike race from Sheep Mountain to Valdez, she pulled out her knee for the second time in two weeks.

"I'd trained and trained for this race and thought I wouldn't be able to do it," she said.

Determined to see if she could finish, her goal was to keep going as long as her knee was okay. Lewis completed a two-day, non-time trial, cycling 150 miles the first day and 50 miles the second day.

Since that race, Lewis has had two more knee surgeries.

"It's so difficult to know what a competitive athlete I was and the shape I was in then, and to be what I am today, struggling daily with pain and not being able to run," she said. "What keeps pushing me is that I know I have to keep trying to get stronger and work within my ability. I can't run or kick box, but I can swim and I can ride a bike."

Lewis, who was born in Homer and her husband, Del, moved back to Homer in 2015. An escrow officer at Kachemak Bay Title by day, Lewis is a cyclist on the roads of Homer by night, riding her bike four to five times a week, 12 to 35 miles each time, from her house in town to Anchor Point or Diamond Ridge and back.

Lewis also teaches spin classes and water aerobics classes at the Bay Club during the winter months.

"I love teaching because it makes me 100 percent accountable and I love the energy people bring to class," she said. "When I first walked into class years ago weighing 250 pounds, I felt I was going to be judged, so when you walk into my class, I want you to have fun, because if you have fun, you will come back and accomplish your goals."

On July 8, Lewis completed her second Fireweed 400, this time, alongside her friend Lindsay Glenn, the two competing as a relay team, each riding 100 miles.

The duo rode in hours of head winds and heavy rain.

"I can deal riding in the rain, but after six to seven hours of headwinds, that's mentally draining," she said. "When I rode up Thompson Pass, there was a section that was blowing so hard that someone walking beside me would have been walking faster than I was riding."

Calling themselves Girl Power Riders, they crossed the finish line at 13 hours, 21 minutes and 16 seconds, nearly four hours ahead of the competition.

Lewis shared that her greatest source of inspiration is her son, Nicholas, and she is thankful for the support of her husband.

"Whenever I start doubting myself, they both say, "you can do it"," she shared. "And I tell myself that it's not how you finish, it's that you do finish that is important."

This past weekend, Lewis raced in the Jakalof 10-mile bike ride, her first time racing on a mountain bike.

"It was absolutely a new experience on a mountain bike and riding up-hill with more limited gears than a road bike was extremely hard," she said. "It was fun and as long as I'm having fun, I'll keep riding."

While her knee injuries may hamper what activities she can engage in, they have not hampered her determination. Lewis remains positive and determined to participate in life as fully as and physically as she can.

"I am stubborn," she said. "Like no matter what, I am going to keep going and I'm motivated, whether it's by other people or just that I know I have to keep going no matter what in order to keep going."