Local partners to co-host marine education conference

Multiple education partners in Homer will be co-hosting the Northwest Aquatic and Marine Educators Conference in Homer next week. Participating organizations include the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies, the Pratt Museum, Kachemak Bay Research Reserve, Kachemak Bay Environmental Educators Alliance, Alaska SeaGrant, University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, and the Alaska Natural Resource and Outdoor Education.

Presentations and meetings will be held at the Islands & Ocean Visitor Center and the Kachemak Bay Campus.

NAME is a regional "family of educators" who are passionate about oceans and watersheds. Alaska's current state director, Marilyn Sigman, reflected on the opportunity that this conference provides for "Alaskans interested in marine topics to engage with educators from Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia on topics of critical importance to our shared ocean." The 2017 NAME Conference is titled "Our Waters: Many Streams, One Ocean" and will focus on presentations and conversations about tracking environmental changes, celebrating ways of knowing, and transforming knowledge into stewardship. Monday evening's event at Islands & Ocean Visitor Center will celebrate local pioneers in marine education. Daily keynote speakers include Kris Holderied, Nancy Lord, Loren Anderson, and Dave Aplin. Concurrent presentations will be held Tuesday and Thursday. An evening beach BBQ and banquet are scheduled for Wednesday night and Thursday night.

All marine education enthusiasts are welcome to join. More information about the conference schedule and presenters can be found at www.pacname.org/conferences/ 2017-homer-alaska. Reduced price options for locals are available. For more information or to register, call Beth Trowbridge at 235-6756.

Also available is the opportunity to earn three credits and a Master Naturalist certificate through the continuing education program at UAA. For more information, contact Kay Shoemaker at kwshoemaker@alaska.edu or request registration info from pace@uaa.alaska.edu.