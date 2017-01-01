Public Safety - July 24 to 31

Fire

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to three fire calls and one medical emergency call during the week of July 24 to 31.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to nine emergency medical calls and two ire calls.

The Anchor Point Fire an? Emergency Medical Service Area Board will hold its next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Anchor Point Fire Station, 72440 Milo Fritz Ave. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call 235-6700.

Police

July 24

10:30 — Male presents at front counter requesting patrol request. Officers advised.

11:20 — Caller reported vehicle hit guardrail and went over embankment. Officers and EMS to area.

11:31 — Caller reported damage to vehicle over the weekend. Officer advised.

11:28 — 911 caller reported his vehicle broken down and blocking traffic. Officers and ACE Towing to scene.

11:15 — Male presented at front counter reporting lost wallet. Male advised options.

12:05 — Caller reported vehicle speeding and running stop sign. No officer available at time of call.

12:05 — Subject presents at counter to report scam.

12:58 — Caller reports vehicle speeding and running stop sign. Officer on another call at time of call.

13:48 — 911 open line. On call back spoke with caller. All okay. Officer advised.

15:00 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

15:20 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

16:27 — Caller reports subjects at location of earlier accident.

16:39 — Caller reports subjects parked at playground appear to be drinking. Subjects contacted no impairment noted.

17:20 — Subject presents at counter for taxicab inspection.

17:30 — Subject presents at counter to report drug use and harassment.

17:58 — Caller reports loose dog ran across roadway. Officer and Animal control officer notified.

19:14 — Subjects present at counter to report missing dog.

19:22 — Driver warned for driving under the influence.

20:32 — Caller reports a vehicle driving an the beach from Mariner Park to Bishops Beach. UTL.

21:02 — Agency relayed "Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately" (REDDI)vehicle. Officer contacted driver. No impairment noted.

July 25

2:27 — Officer conducted security check.

6:42 — Female presented at front counter reporting lost backpack.

10:35 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

11:38 — Caller reported dog at large, no tags on collar. Animal control officer advised.

12:37 — 911 caller reports possible REDDI, officer conducts traffic stop. No impairment detected.

14:31 — 911 caller reports verbal dispute and threats made between two females in the lobby of business. Officers to scene. One female arrested for criminal trespass.

16:02 — Anonymous 911 caller reports highly intoxicated male stumbling into traffic while walking down roadway Officers to scene for welfare check.

16:23 — Caller reported a two vehicle accident with injuries. Officers and medics to scene.

17:06 — Caller reports motor vehicle accident with damage after the fact. Officer and PARS advised.

18:27 — Caller reports speeding vehicles on roadway near beach. No officer available at time of call.

20:12 — Caller reports vehicle spinning bodies in parking area of beach. No officer available at time of call.

20:19 — Caller reported finding lost dog. Dog taken to shelter.

20:43 — Caller reported hit and run after the fact.

23:02 — Driver issued DUI warning.

23:09 — Officer contacted driver on stop and hold for other agency.

23:36 — Officer arrested driver In possession of stolen vehicle.

July 26

7:43 — Caller reported suspicious activity in the neighborhood. Officer advised.

11:54 — Caller reported possible scam just for information only.

12:22 — Kenai PD called to pass on case of possible fraud .

12:49 — Female presented at counter to request options and info on ongoing case. Officer advised

14:50 — Caller reports bear and two cubs on the property and at front door, unsure if they are still in the area. Officer to scene.

16:13 — 911 open line. On call back caller stated all OK accidental pocket dial. Officer to area.

17:28 — 911 caller reports exiting store to find a motorhome, currently unoccupied, had at some previous backed into her vehicle and was stuck to her bumper in the parking lot.

17:46 — 911 open line four times. Normal conversation heard in background. Upon call back caller confirmed all okay, he will turn phone off for evening.

18:24 — Anonymous caller reports lost loose german shepherd wearing a harness. Officer advised.

18:49 — Third party caller reports possible suicidal subject. Officer to scene for welfare check.

20:45 — Officer conducts security check of park and campground.

20:52 — Officer conducted security check.

23:44 — Caller reported male in roadway yelling. Officer to scene. All okay.

3:38 — Caller reported suspicious circumstance. Officers to the area.

July 27

10:57 — Caller request an officer to transport subject to SPH.

13:15 — Unknown 911 caller reported vehicle hit a building, no damage to building but damage to vehicle. Officer to scene. PARS form advised.

13:08 — Driver warned for speed.

14:52 — 911 caller reports REDDI, male urinating in public and stumbling before getting in vehicle and driving off. Officer to area, contacts vehicle. No impairment noted.

13:43 — Unknown caller reported trucks using jake brakes in a no jake brake area. No officer available at time of call.

15:37 — Caller reported lost checkbook.

15:23 — Caller requests assistance with child custody issue. Officer to scene.

17:19 — Caller requests welfare check.

17:40 — Caller reported intoxicated male in maroon hoody stumbling through parking lot unaware of his surroundings. Welfare check requested, no officer available at time of call. Officer later contacted male, intoxicated but able to care for self, all okay.

17:46 — Anonymous caller reports man on cell phone driving unsafely and swerving. No officer available at time of call. Officer later to area. Unable to locate.

18:15 — Caller reports male sleeping behind business, welfare check requested.

18:46 — Callers reported witnessing RV hit covered seating area on the spit and damage roof as well as part of his RV off before leaving the scene.

18:54 — Caller reports motor vehicle accident with damage in parking lot. Parties disputing fault. Officer to scene.

22:51 — Caller on 911 reports three intoxicated males causing a disturbance with another man who was brandishing a gun. Officers to scene.

23:23 — Dispatch received excess of 30 prank calls from unknown number.

July 28

3:48 — Officer conducts security check of area.