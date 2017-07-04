Harper Harris, right, gave her first-place ribbon to Naya Evans, a young girl battling spina bifida. Evans is the daughter of Homer Tribune publishers Jason Evans and Kiana Peacock-Evans of Anchorage - Courtesy Photo

Naya Evans plays outside. - Courtesy Photo

Seward council honors 4-year-old

August 3rd 2:50 pm | Tommy Wells Print this article   Email this article  

Mini-Mount Marathon Race winner gifts her blue ribbon to another

Harper Harris may have left the Mini-Mount Marathon Race without her first-place ribbon on Independence Day, but what she left with was something much more important. She left with a new friend.

Moments after winning the Mini-Mount Marathon's 4-year-old girls race on July 4, Harris made her way through the crowd and presented her blue ribbon to Naya Evans, a young girl who had participated in the race despite using a walker.

Harper's action caught the eye of members of the Seward City Council last week. At their recent meeting, she was awarded a Certificate of Commendation.

"I was totally bawling my eyes out when I saw that," said Seward councilwoman Ristine Casagranda. "That says so much about Harper."

Four-year-old Naya Evans traveled from Anchorage for Seward's Independence Day activities with her parents, Jason and Kiana, and her older sister, Sila.

"We were very impressed with her (Harper's) gift," said Jason Evans, who along with his wife published the Homer Tribune along with several other newspapers in the rural Alaska. "She really made Naya's day. She carries that ribbon around all the time and tells everyone her friend won it for her."

Naya was born with spina bifida and has undergone several surgeries. She uses braces and a special walker to get around.

In the commendation signed by Seward Mayor Jean Bardarson, the council wrote, "For her act of kindness, good sportsmanship and compassion on July 4, 2017 ... Ms. Harper Harris is to be commended for being a model citizen, and for demonstrating qualities of being a caring and selfless individual."

 

