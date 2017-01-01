FYI - News briefs & announcements - Aug. 10

Volunteers needed to put in ice

A new season is only a matter of weeks away. That facts has ice rink officials looking for volunteers to help create the playing surface.

Rink officials are scheduled to will fire up the refrigeration system on Thursday, Aug. 24. Prior to that, there will be a volunteer meeting for hands-on training and to set up a schedule for flooding. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The rink will be flooded every three hours beginning at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., 1 a.m., 4 a.m. 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.. The process of painting and putting down the lines down wil also be completed.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with the process should call John Mink at 435-7727.

Connection through adoption

Adoption Connection is A local group that meets monthly for conversation and community. If your life has been touched by adoption in anyway, please join. The next meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the upstairs room at Alices. For more information, 435-7969.

Help local children with school supplies

Help local children in need begin their school year on a positive note by purchasing school supplies and backpacks. The Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a service organization of women educators, is holding its annual back-to-school supplies project during the month of August.

Contributions can be left in the brightly colored receptacle located just inside the door of Ulmer's Drug & Hardware. Shopping lists are on the donation container. More than 100 children, clients of the Homer Food Pantry, in the Homer, Anchor Point and Ninilchik areas will benefit from your help.

Visit Kackleberry Farm for Thriving Thursday

Join Terry and Randall Jones at Kackleberry Farm, located on 10 acres seventeen miles East of Homer at the head of Kachemak Bay. The farm is primarily a Dairy Goat farm-producing raw milk, butter, cream, yogurt and cheese. They also raise organic vegetables, potatoes, eggs and meat. During the summer they sell eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, kefir, butter, kombucha, duck eggs, chicken, rabbits, goat, turkeys and some pork which can all be assessed through their farm share.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SVT Health and Wellness Center, 880 East End Road. For more information, contact Patty Dolese at pdolese@svt.org.

See the Coastal Trio perform

The Coastal Trio is renowned Alaskans, Elsa Bishop (vocals), Juliana Osinchuk (piano) and Sharmin Piper (oboe). Their concert, "Narratives" features music for an intimate setting.

Soprano Elsa Bishop completed her bachelors degree from Southern Oregon University in 2011 with a double major in Music and Theater Arts. During the winter she lives in California, where she is continuing her musical education in San Francisco, pursuing a Master's degree in Opera Performance. A lifelong Kachemak Bay snow bird, she resides seasonally in Halibut Cove.

Sharman Piper has played principal oboe with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra for more than 30 years and has also has performed regularly with many other Anchorage musical organizations including the Alaska Chamber Singers, the Anchorage Concert Chorus, the Anchorage Opera, Arioso chamber ensemble and the Anchorage Fine Arts Society.

Alaska pianist Juliana Osinchuk has performing internationally to great critical acclaim since age 11, when she made a surprise debut in Carnegie Hall performing Beethoven's Sonata op. 10. She has continued to dazzle audiences and critics from Alaska to New York to Washington D.C., from London to Amsterdam, and from Germany to Ukraine.

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bunnell Street Arts Center. Cost $20-$30 or pay as you can. For more informaiton, email info@bunnellstreetgallery.org.