Idaho man takes lead in Jackpot

Mills lands 240-pound halibut in Homer

Heading into the final days of the 2017 Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby, the rest of the field is looking up at a new leader.

Sam Mills took over the top spot in the standings in the tournament a few days ago when he landed a 240-pound fish. The St. Maries, Idaho, angler caught the fish on July 27 while fishing aboard the Nautilus 2 with Captain Chris Archer.

Mills' catch easily vaulted him into the top spot on the Jackpot leaderboard. His catch weighed 11 pounds more than the previous leader's mark. Dominque Brooks, of Maryville, Tenn., had held the top spot for more than a month with a 229-pound haul on June 16.

The state's longest derby, the Homer Jackpot Halibit Derby will run through Sept. 15.