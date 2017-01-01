Send this article to Promobot

Idaho man takes lead in Jackpot

August 10th 6:01 pm | Tommy Wells Print this article   Email this article  

Mills lands 240-pound halibut in Homer

Heading into the final days of the 2017 Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby, the rest of the field is looking up at a new leader.

Sam Mills took over the top spot in the standings in the tournament a few days ago when he landed a 240-pound fish. The St. Maries, Idaho, angler caught the fish on July 27 while fishing aboard the Nautilus 2 with Captain Chris Archer.

Mills' catch easily vaulted him into the top spot on the Jackpot leaderboard. His catch weighed 11 pounds more than the previous leader's mark. Dominque Brooks, of Maryville, Tenn., had held the top spot for more than a month with a 229-pound haul on June 16.

The state's longest derby, the Homer Jackpot Halibit Derby will run through Sept. 15.

 

Copyright 2017 The Homer Tribune is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.