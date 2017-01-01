Chamber presents more than 300 signatures to officials

Anchor Point hopes state leaders take notice of Beach Access Road conditions

The Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce carried through with its promise to raise awareness for the needed repairs to the Beach Access road recently when it presented a petition of more than 300 signatures to state and local officials.

The petition was delivered to Alaska State Representative Paul Seaton, Kenai Borough Assemblyman Willy Dunne and Kenai Peninsula Borough Planner Bruce Wall as the chamber's July meeting.

"We were able to present them with over 300 signatures from the petitions that were disbursed around town," said Chamber Secretary Nina Cunningham. "We will continue to keep everyone updated with the progress as the project moves forward."

The Beach Access road provides a vital access point for residents to the water as well as a valuable economic avenue for tourism. The road has seen little maintenance over the past decade.

To raise awareness for the road's condition, the Anchor Point Chamber of Commerce began circulation a petition in the community with the hopes of using it to inspire state and borough leaders to take notice.

Cunningham said the chamber was currently in the research phase of plans to address the road's situation. Among the things the chamber is doing is identifying applicable private and government agencies for funding, planning and guidance.

Cunningham also urged residents to voice their concerns and ideas for the project.

"Everyone's ideas and support are a crucial part of this endeavor," she said. "Please contact us with any questions, comments or ideas."

In other chamber news, Cunningham announced the Anchor Point Community Picnic has been cancelled, and that the Chamber was planning to kick off its 2018 membership drive soon.