FYI - News briefs & announcements - Aug. 17

Volunteers needed for AARP's Tax-Aide program

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Approaching its 50th year, Tax-Aide offers free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older. Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they've earned.

Tax-Aide volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment. There is need for volunteer tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, 111 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped 8,494 Alaskans file their tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 24 sites in Alaska, including senior centers, community centers, churches, libraries and other convenient locations throughout the state.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown remarkably since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968. The program now involves nearly 35,000 volunteers and serves 2.5 million taxpayers annually at some 5,000 sites nationwide with free tax help.

In Alaska taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $6.7 million in income tax refunds and more than $1.4 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs) in 2017. Nationwide, in 2017 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.37 billion in income tax refunds and more than $222 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this program?

To learn about our volunteer opportunities, visi?www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaid? or call 1-888-OUR-AAR?(1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.

Registration for Pre-Kindergarten Title I classes now under way

Free pre-kindergarten classes at local schools for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1 are open.

To qualify, parents and guardians must contact their local school, schedule a Pre-K assessment, and complete an application prior to the school screening appointment date.

Students qualify for Title I services based on academic need. Title I programs are required to utilize effective, research based instruction, and must also provide evidence that students receiving Title I support are showing academic growth.

Screening will be held at the Homer, Anchor Point, Ninilchik and Voznesenka schools on Sept. 24.

For more information, or to schedule a screening, contact your local school. Parents needing to contact Chapman School in Anchor Point can call 235-8671. Those needing to contact the school in Ninilchik can call 567-3301, while tose needing to schedule a screen at Paul Banks Elementary can call 226-1801. Voznesenka's school can be reached at 235-8549.

Whiting to discuss travels in Middle East next month

In 2015, Christina Whiting spent two months exploring Jordan, a country bordered by Iraq, Israel, Syria and Saudi Arabia, spanning 35,000 square miles and with a population of nearly 10 million. While in Jordan, Whiting studied Arabic at a language school, helped build a house for a Jordanian family, volunteered at a Syrian refugee camp and wandered the entire country alone, on foot, by bus and by car.

Beyond the usual tourist track of the Dead Sea and Petra, Whiting had profound moments within the landscape and among the people, moments that are forever imprinted on her spirit.

Join Whiting as she shares photographs and stories of her journey across Jordan — the reasons she ventured there, the individuals and families who welcomed her with open arms, the places that captured her heart, and the country, diverse in its religions, cultures and landscapes, that she now considers to be a home away from home.

Whiting will present "Meandering the Middle East, a small town Alaskan woman's journey across Jordan" 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Homer Public Library and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at REI Anchorage. For more information, call 435-7969.

KCW seeking help with Crane Watch reports

Kachemak Crane Watch is seeking help from residents as part of the organization's annual Count Days effort. KCW co-founder Nina Faust encourages residents to assist with the count, and to share info with other crane lovers

The first day of the "Crane Watch will be Saturday, Aug. 16. Citizen scientists needed for special Sandhill Crane population survey in the Homer area (Anchor Point South). As part of the effort, Kachemak Crane Watch is seeking to know of specific crane sightings on Aug. 26, Sept. 2, and Sept. 9.

Residents are asked to report the number of adults, colts, or banded cranes seen by location, time, and day, as well as the reporter's name and contact information for each of the count days. Information can be submitted via email at reports@cranewatch.or?or by callin?(907) 235-6262. Please submit your info on the day of each count, or as soon as you can before the next count day.

For more information, contact Faust at 235-6262.

Kenai Peninsula College closure scheduled

Kenai Peninsula College's two campuses (Kenai River and Kachemak Bay) and two extension sites (Anchorage and Resurrection Bay) will all be closed for college-wide meetings on Aug. 21, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 22.

Registration for the upcoming fall semester that begins Aug. 28 is available online at www.kpc.alaska.edu.