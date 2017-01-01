Homer residents take stand against racism with rally

After unrest in Virginia, communities across U.S. organize solidarity rallies

Last Sunday, roughly 50 Homer residents gathered at WKFL Park and held signs with anti-racist slogans for onlookers and passing traffic to read. In cities across the U.S., people - including an estimated 500 Anchorage residents â€” held similar rallies, candlelight vigils and marches with unified revulsion toward bigotry and intolerance.

The genesis for these unexpected and impromptu assemblies began last Friday, in Charlottesville, Virginia, where an entirely different kind of protest was held, and continued through the weekend. During that rally, one woman was killed and 19 others injured.

Unite the Right, a gathering of extreme right-wing groups, including the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacy groups, came together in in Charlottesville to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. Tensions rose in Charlottesville on Friday night, as a group of around 100 protesters marched through the University of Virginia campus, carrying tiki torches and shouting racist slogans like, "Jews will not replace us," "white lives matter," "you will not replace us," and the Nazi slogan, "Blood and Soil." The protesters surrounded a smaller group of counter-protesters and a fight ensued. Police broke up the violence and declared the assembly unlawful.

Protests continued on Saturday throughout Charlottesville and the protesters encountered pushback from counter-protesters and ordinary citizens. By 11 a.m. the city had declared a state of emergency.

One hour later, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency saying, "It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly-out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property. I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state."

Less than two hours after the state of emergency had been issued, James Alex Fields Jr., a white supremacy nationalist, sped his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring almost 20 others. Authorities have called it incident a deliberate attack and the Attorney General stated that the assault meets the definition of domestic terrorism.

As news of these events circulated through the media, communities around the nation began hastily organizing solidarity rallies. Here in Homer, Citizens Action Network, a local advocacy group, put out a call for Homer residents to meet at WKFL Park on Sunday at 3 p.m. On Sunday morning, the call to action was shared on Just Peace Homer, a peace and justice list-serve that predates social media, and was then shared on Facebook. Later that day, Homer residents assembled to the sun-drenched park with homemade signs.

"This is my third event this year," said Poppy Benson, who held a sign that read, "KKK Is Not OK. Nazi Is Not OK." "I never in a million years imagined I would be doing this and so regularly at this age!"

"A solidarity rally demonstrates our own humanity and our desire for basic human dignity for all Americans," said Just Peace Homer moderator Art Koeninger. "We need to stand up to hatred, bigotry and violence. This event affects all of us." He went on to say, "Confederate symbols and statues belong in a museum, like the holocaust museums in Germany. In Charlottesville, there are no historic statues or markers symbolizing the slave trade."

Many in the national media have drawn attention to President Donald Trump's slow and lackluster condemnation of the events in Virginia but Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski were swift in their response.

"The sight of white supremacists and neo-Nazis marching in an American city - or anywhere for that matter - is a disgrace," wrote Sen. Sullivan. "Their hateful ideology, which seeks to undermine the dignity of people based on their race, is antithetical to American ideals and values."

Sen. Murkowski stated, "Hatred, racism, anti-semitism, and bigotry are not welcome in America, and will not be condoned."

Former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, was at the protest in Charlottesville and used his media attention to praise President Trump. "We are determined to take our country back." Duke said. "We're going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That's what we believed in and that is why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he's going to take our country back, and that is what we've got to do."

Extreme right-wing terrorism is on the rise in America. The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice have funded the Extremist Crime Database to collect data on crimes committed by ideologically motivated extremists in the United States. What the peer-reviewed analyses show, when they exclude the Oklahoma City bombing and the September 11 attack, is that victims of extreme right-wing terrorism, between 1990 to present, in America, is double that of radical Islamic terrorism.

A now viral internet meme, that has been shared by many over the weekend, shows an image of protesters in Charlottesville waving both the American flag and a Nazi flag. The caption reads, "You don't get to be both a Nazi and a proud American. We literally had a war about this. The whole world was involved."

After the tumultuous weekend, looming questions remain: will these extreme and racist views be relegated to the margins or is xenophobia and intolerance part of the new normal in American politics?

"It is so nice to stand with others who wanted to make clear that hate must be denounced and marginalized, not tolerated and made equivalent to political disagreement," said Elise Boyer while holding a sign that read, "Know Justice Know Peace."