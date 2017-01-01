Hopefuls file for Oct. 3 election

The ballots haven't been counted, but the names that will appear on the October General Election have been penciled in. A total of eight candidates filed their intentions with the

Homer City Clerk's offi ce earlier this week to seek spots on the city council during the upcoming Oct. 3 election.

Among those fi ling for seats on the city council are several familiar names, including Caroline Venuti and Rachel Lord. Both have served on various boards and entities over the past few years. A founding member of the Homer Boys' and Girls' Club, Venuti has previously served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and on the City Transportation

Committee. Lord, who currently serves as the executive. secretary for Alaska's Harbormaster Association, has been the commissioner for the Homer Economic Development Commission as well as a board member for the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust and the Cook Inlet Harbor Safety Association.

Another familiar face throwing his name into the mix for a seat on the city council is Stephen Mueller. A local pharmacist, he is currently an offi cer with the Homer Elk's Club, and serves as the music minister at St. John's Church.

Joining Venuti, Lord and Mueller on the ballot will be retired commercial fisherman

Dwayne G. Nustvold Jr., Sarah Vance, Kimberly Ketter and Anne Paso.

Ketter ran for city council in 2016, losing to council members Shelly Ericsson and Tom Stroozas.

Qualifi ed voters will be voting to fill two 3-year seats on the city council when they go to the polls on Oct. 3. Councilmembers David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds announced earlier this year they would not be seeking re-election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Applications for voters seeking absentee ballots are now being accepted at the Homer City Clerk's offi ce. Absentee voting begins on Sept. 18.