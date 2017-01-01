I'm in the 'payback' stage of parenting

As most of you know, the older we get our priorities in life change. Such is the case with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Made-Mad. Well, for most everyone. I'm pretty sure SWMNBMM would argue with anyone that I haven't grown up and, because I'm a guy, I never really had priorities in the first place.

Understand, I would argue these points with her but they just don't seem real high on my list of things to get accomplished. Plus, honestly, I'd like to wake up in the morning.

When SWMNBMM was younger (again, I'm not old. I tend to think of myself as stylishly classic), our main focus was having enough money at the end of the week to go driving my parents' car up and down the street of our tiny hometown with the radio blaring whatever Bon Jovi or John Mellencamp was playing.

After she tricked me into getting married, we quickly found out the money we had been spending on gas had to be designated for things like diapers, milk, ear plugs and birthday parties. When you have four children, that is A LOT of diapers, milk, ear plugs and birthday parties.

When the kids got older, we again reverted back to the "gas" stage because we spent a small fortune traveling to some of the most remote places — ranging from Alaska, North Dakota to Texas and all points in between — watching them wrestle, play basketball, football or do track. For any younger parents out there, this stage will also require you to buy them more than milk as they are always hungry. Also, hang onto the ear plugs because they never shut up, either.

After the athletics stage had passed, SWMNBMM now finds herself in a newer area of life. The grandchildren stage, I can assure you, is much better than the children stage. Even though we help our kids buy diapers, milk and ear plugs, we do not have to change the diapers at this point. Today, I understand my father's words from so many years ago that he "would much rather pay for the diapers than have to change them."

Being the honest guy that I am, I must tell you that I have only changed one tenth of a diaper in my entire life. As hard as you may find that to believe this, it is true ... I was the wimpy father that turned green and gagged like he had swallowed a frog a few days after my wife brought Whitney home.

Thankfully, after I had popped the tab on one side of the diaper, SWMNBMM rushed in saved my life. Before you pass judgement, you need to know that Whitney was a pooping machine capable of creating bombs that were weapons grade. I'm pretty sure we could have thrown one of her bombs into North Korea and they would all come running out screaming and begging for mercy. To be honest, she may well be responsible for climate change or, at least, the reason no grass grows in some spots on Beluga Court in Homer or Belmont Point in Nome.

Thankfully, Whitney's daughter, Mallorie, didn't inherit that ability.

Anyway, as most of us "classics" can attest, the grandchildren stage is OK. In fact, it is better than OK because now we can spoil the kids like we never dared when they were little. To be sure this was the case on Tuesday, because that was Mallorie's 10th birthday — so, of course, SWMNBMM dressed in her best grandmother suit and threw a real shindig for the oldest of our two granddaughters. Jewels, who garnered her nickname from Homer's Jewel, is just 10 months old, so she doesn't care if she has a party or not. She just enjoys the diapers her mother gets her.

To celebrate Mallorie's birthday, I sat down and dreamed up this little ditty:

"Today, it is Aug. 15 again,

Which means you are now 10;

My how time as flown,

And look how much you have grown.

So be happy and eat a lot of cake.

It's your mother who will have to stay awake."

As for me, I've entered a new stage in life, too. I'm the guy that gives them a ton of sugar and then sends then home to create more disfunction and turmoil that Madonna at a nun convention. I'm the guy they call "Payback."

Happy birthday, Mal! Have another piece of cake.

Tommy Wells is the editor of the Homer Tribune. Everything in this column is true, except for the parts that have been fabricated, exaggerated or are just plain lies.