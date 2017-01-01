Pier One Youth Theatre grateful for generous grant

Every summer Pier One Youth Theatre runs two camps designed to introduce children to the theater. In Theater Play for ages 5-8, directed by Kathleen Gustafson, kids are introduced to the theater as a space. They explore the stage, the curtains, the lights, sound, the audience, etc. In Youth Theatre Skills Camp for ages 8 and older, with directors Lindsey Schneider and Landon Bunting, the kids learn all about the elements that go into making a show. Improv, reading scripts, writing songs, making costumes and stringing together a story. P

roduction camp is about putting it all together. A show is selected that will offer a wide range of roles for kids and content that they can identify with. The production allows them to go through the full theatrical process from auditions to line memorization, blocking, and costuming to performing for an audience?

This year, Pier One Youth Theatre is the grateful recipient of a generous grant from the Homer Foundation. Fund?from the Jessica Stevens Memorial Fund and Ashley J. Logan Fun?offset the cost of hiring instructors for camps and provided tuition assistance to those campers with a financial need. In addition to the usual staff, Pier One was able to invite five specialists for workshops durin?Skills Camp and provide more than $1,000 in scholarships?

It is Pier One's belief tha?through live theater, we are enriched as human beings and as a community we are able to explore complex ideas and build empathy for each other. This is particularly important for youth. Whe?youth participate in theater?they not only learn an art and a trade, they develop skills and confidence that transfer over into other areas of their lives.

Thank you Homer Foundation?

Jennifer Norto?

Artistic Director, Pier One Theatre

Summer reading program logs 359,121 minutes

As families across the Kenai Peninsula are preparing for the start of school, the Friends of the Homer Library and the Homer Public Library would like to take a moment to recognize the community for participating in the 2017 Summer@HPL Program.

Each year, we create a summer reading and learning program that helps families prevent "summer slide" (learning loss between school years), fosters a love of reading, and provides all families access to high quality media and learning experiences. This season, 379 kids, teens and adults collectively logged 359,121 minutes of reading during the nine-week program. Hundreds more participated in 45 events that encouraged informal learning and family engagement.

As part of the Reading Challenge, the Do-It-Yourself Learning Challenges, and the robust schedule of free events, kids, teens, and adults discovered a variety of ways to connect with the library, and each other, making Summer@HPL their own. This year's events included STEAM- injected Storytimes (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), Family Fort Night, Pie Making Workshop, Coding Camp, Maker Boot Camp, DIY Virtual Reality Goggles, Gravity Catastrophe Show with Alex Zerbe, the 7th Annual LEGO Contest, among others. These free programs were made available to all families because of generous support from the Ashley J. Logan Fund and the Willow Fund, as well as donations from small businesses, individuals, and volunteers, many of whom have given their resources and time continually for many years.

Access to high-quality information and learning experiences helps level the playing field for all kids regardless of their families' resources. We are proud to be a part of a community that values reading and learning, and are grateful to the Homer Foundation and the many others who support our library.

Mercedes Harness, Coordinator, Friends of the Homer Library

and Claudia Haines,

Youth Services Librarian,

Homer Public Library