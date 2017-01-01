Man stabbed after heated altercation on Homer Spit

An argument between two male subjects escalated into an assault with a knife that led one of the individuals to be admitted to South Peninsula Hospital on Aug. 9 on the Homer Spit.

According to reports from the Homer Police Department, officers were summoned to the Homer Spit at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of an altercation between male subjects of a personal dispute. During the altercation, one of the subjects drew a knife to defend himself and stabbed the other man in the back.

Police reports the victim was transported to South Peninsula Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the incident although the case remains under investigation.