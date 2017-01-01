Send this article to Promobot

Man stabbed after heated altercation on Homer Spit

August 17th 5:15 pm | Homer Tribune Print this article   Email this article  

An argument between two male subjects escalated into an assault with a knife that led one of the individuals to be admitted to South Peninsula Hospital on Aug. 9 on the Homer Spit.

According to reports from the Homer Police Department, officers were summoned to the Homer Spit at approximately 1 p.m. for a report of an altercation between male subjects of a personal dispute. During the altercation, one of the subjects drew a knife to defend himself and stabbed the other man in the back.

Police reports the victim was transported to South Peninsula Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the incident although the case remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2017 The Homer Tribune is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.