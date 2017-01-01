City, borough elections now set

Three candidates file for role of borough mayor

Residents of the Kenai Peninsula Borough will have plenty of choices to make on Oct. 3 when they go to the polls to cast their ballots in the General Election. In all, Seward voters will be deciding several key borough seats as well as more than a few seats on their own city council.

According to Kenai Peninsula Borough officials as many as five seats on the brough assembly will be available, including the role of mayor. Current borough mayor Mike Navarre announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election.

As of last Tuesday's deadline, three candidates had filed the necessary paperwork to run for the borough's mayor position, including Sterling's Charlie Pierce and Soldotna's Linda Hitchings and Dale Bagley.

Pierce previously serves on the borough assembly from 2008-2016. Hutchings currently serves on the State Worker's Compensation board. Bagley, who serves as borough mayor from 1999 to 2005, now represents District 2 on the assembly.

The District 1, District 2 and District 5 seats on the board will also be decided. In District 1, Brent Hibbert, Dan Castimore and Kate Veh have all filed to run. Hibbert has served in the board since january when he stepped in to fill a vacancy.

In District 2, incumbent Jill Schaefer was among three Kenai residents announcing plans to run. Schaefer will be joined on the ballot by Duane Bennock and Hal Smalley.

Leslie Morton and Norm Blakeley are vying for the District 5 seat former assembley Stan Welles held. Welles resigned on Aug. 19 citing medical concerns.

Two areas that voters won't have to worry about casting ballots for is District 8 (Homer) and District 6 (Seward). Incumbents Kelly Cooper and Kenn Carpenter were the only persons to file for those positions.

Carpenter has been Seward's representative on the borough assembly since January when he stepped in to fill the role vacated by former assemblywoman Brandi Holmdahl.

In Homer, q total of eight candidates filed with the Homer City Clerk's office to seek spots on the city council .

Among those filing for seats on the city council are several familiar names, including Caroline Venuti and Rachel Lord. Both have served on various boards and entities over the past few years.

A founding member of the Homer Boys' and Girls' Club, Venuti has previously served on the Homer Library Advisory Board and on the City Transportation Committee. Lord, who currently serves as the executive. secretary for Alaska's Harbormaster Association, has been the commissioner for the Homer Economic Development Commission as well as a board member for the Kachemak Heritage Land Trust and the Cook Inlet Harbor Safety Association.

Another familiar face throwing his name into the mix for a seat on the city council is Stephen Mueller. A local pharmacist, he is currently an officer with the Homer Elk's Club, and serves as the music minister at St. John's Church.

Joining Venuti, Lord and Mueller on the ballot will be retired commercial fisherman Dwayne G. Nustvold Jr., Sarah Vance, Kimberly Ketter and Anne Paso.

Voters will be voting to fill two 3-year seats on the city council when they go to the polls on Oct. 3. Councilmembers David Lewis and Catriona Reynolds announced earlier this year they would not be seeking re-election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Applications for voters seeking absentee ballots are now being accepted at the Homer City Clerk's office. Absentee voting begins on Sept. 18.