Couple opens online marketplace for vendors

Salams sell items such as handmade soaps, shea butter, glasses leashes, zipper pulls, Djembe drums and more

Eager to create a life for their daughter that would be free from the struggles they dealt with while growing up, Wendy and Abdulai Salam launched an online, ecommerce website earlier this year, called theswanmarket.com.

"We both grew up in low income households, our parents having to decide whether to buy food or pay bills," Wendy shared. "That is a hard way to live and we don't' want our daughter to go through that."

The couple created their online, international marketplace as a venue to sell their own items — handmade soaps, shea butter, glasses leashes, zipper pulls, hair combs and African carved Djembe drums. They also created it as a place for other artists, craftsmen and small business owners to utilize.

"We want to get people signed up so others can start making money for themselves and their families," Wendy said.

Interested vendors can set up an account online, upload photos and information. When a buyer is interested in an item, the couple sends the vendor a text and an email, and the transaction between the seller and the purchaser takes place through PayPal.

"So many people make things or have small businesses and have no access to being able to sell their stuff or don't know how to deal with a website," Wendy said. "This way, they can have an online store without having to maintain a web site."

The couple charges 4 percent of sales and would eventually like to grow their online market to be competitive with the larger marketplaces, including Amazon, EBay and Etsy. They are enthusiastic and realistic about their goals.

"It took Etsy six months before they took off, so we figure that once we make enough money to do some more advertising, we'll start to take off too," Wendy said.

The creative duo behind The Swan Market, Wendy is the public relations person and Abdulai is the entrepreneurial, business-minded and technical person. Their five-year-old daughter, Mina is their inspiration.

"We have great business and personal communication," Wendy said. "We discuss everything and we really value each other, our ideas and what we each think."

Born and raised in California, Wendy was inspired by her parents, who were industrious and enterprising.

"My dad was always trying to do some kind of a business, usually with flea markets, buying things in bulk and trying to sell to make a profit, and my mom put herself through college," she shared.

Wendy has lived in Homer since 2004, inspired to move here after spending time in the community while waiting to catch a ferry to Kodiak. In 2007, working as a Personal Care Attendant, she met Abdulai, who is from Ghana, Africa, on a dating website.

"We just knew we were perfect for each other, and we were right," she said.

For four months, they communicated by email and phone. Then, Wendy traveled to Ghana, where they met in person for the first time, got married two weeks later, and two weeks after that, Wendy returned home.

For the next two and a half years, Wendy visited her husband twice and the couple communicated by email and phone.

"We had a lawyer helping us with the immigration and we knew that he was going to come over, so it was worth the wait and the effort," she said.

Born and raised in Ghana, Abdulai's business sense came to him naturally.

"In Africa, many people make their money by being traders," he said.

While he traded many different items over the years, he mostly traded hand made drums.

One of 17 children from his father's four wives, Abdulai was raised by his aunt and uncle and lived in a house with 25 to 30 other people.

"We lived together as an extended family," he said. "In Ghana, it's normal that aunts, uncles and cousins live in same house."

Raised in a large, modern house, Abdulai grew up in Accra, the capital of Ghana, in an area named Alaska. After high school, he went to work making djimba drums at a friends' shop.

Preparing for his first journey outside of Ghana, Abdulai researched Alaska and the United States both online and through his many conversations with Wendy.

In December 2010, Abdulai flew from Ghana to New York City, New York City to Portland, and Portland to Anchorage, where Wendy met up with him. In the middle of a blizzard, the couple flew to Homer, with Abdulai seeing snow for the first time.

"I thought, oh man, I want to go back home, but not really, and now I'm used to it," he said.

In addition to maintaining their online marketplace, Abdulai works at Essential One gas station.

"It's been easy to be here," he shared. "I like that we are a small town and we don't have issues like big cities have, and I like that it's so quiet here."

Ensuring that they and their daughter will not struggle, Wendy and Abdulai are excited at the growth of their business and their future and are currently looking for others to join their marketplace.

Learn more about The Swan Market at theswanmarket.com, theswanmarket.com/blog and their Facebook page.