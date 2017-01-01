Fall swimming ramps up; Homer Mariner Triathlon set for Sept. 2

Both the Homer High Swim and Dive team and the Kachemak Swim Club are busy preparing for their competitive seasons. Thaddaeus Gunther is the head coach of both programs and is beginning his second stint at the helm of the HHS program. He will be looking to key veterans and exciting newcomers on his quest to bring a Region 3 championship back to Homer, a feat last accomplished by HHS during Gunther's previous tenure as HHS coach in 2006.

KSC is also ramping up as the school year gets under way? Elementary- and middle-school swimmers can see the new practice times and register for the season a?kachemakswim.or?.

The high school team starts off with a bang, traveling to state powerhouse Kodiak for a dual Aug. 25-26, then returning for their two most important home events of the season in successive weekends?

The Homer Mariner Triathlon is Sept. 2? Local swimmers, cyclists and runners are invited to participate as individuals or as three-person teams alongside the HHS swim and dive team in swimming 1,000 yards in the pool, then transitioning to a 15-mile bike ride and finally a five-mile run back to the high school? The event draws participants of all levels, from novice to experienced, from across Southcentral Alaska and serves as a fundraiser for the team? Fnd more information and sign up a?facebook.com/HomerMarinerTr?or contact Paul Story at 299-3523.

The Homer Invite is Sep. 8 to 9, featuring the diving event Friday evening and the swimming events on Saturday? The meet is the first big Region 3 invitational of the season and will include teams from Colony, Kodiak, Soldotna, Kenai and Seward.