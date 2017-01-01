Former Homer resident to retire from ADOT role

Last week, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Commissioner Marc Luiken accepted the resignation and retirement of former Homer airport manager Mike Coffey as the ADOT&PF Southcoast Region Director.

"We can't thank Mike enough for his service to Alaska and to the department," said Luiken. "During his career, Mike displayed great leadership through his implementation of efficiencies, his support for department-wide collaboration and his commitment to innovative solutions. To say he will be missed is an understatement."

Coffey served the state of Alaska for 35 years, in a range of positions including design engineer in Southeast Alaska, project engineer in Southcentral Alaska, Homer airport manager, Homer area maintenance and operations superintendent, and Northern Region maintenance manager. Most recently he served as the Chief of Statewide Maintenance and Operations prior to accepting the position of Southcoast Region Director.

Coffey is recognized as an expert in winter maintenance and serves on numerous national committees. He is a frequent guest speaker at conferences and author in publications.

"I have lived and breathed DOT&PF during my career and will leave with unbelievable memories," said Coffey. "It has been an incredible honor and privilege to the serve the department, and I hope that in some small way I contributed to the stellar work done each day."

Coffey's last day is Aug. 31. ADOT&PF Southcoast Region covers Southeast Alaska, Kodiak Island, the Alaska Peninsula, Aleutian Chain, and the Pribilof Islands.