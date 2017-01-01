FYI - News briefs & announcements - Aug. 24

KPQG to hold Trunk Show on Aug. 25

The Kenai Peninsula Quilting Guild is sponsoring a Trunk Show by Joan Ford on Friday, Aug. 25. This show, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna, is open to the public at no charge.

Ford is best known for her scrap quilt patterns, projects and ideas for today's quilter. She will have a lecture presentation and samples of her work.

Kachemak Bay Birders to meet on Monday

Kachemak Bay Birders' next meeting will be Aug. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at the Islands and Ocean Visitor Center in the Seminar Room.

Following the meeting, Kachemak Bay Birders will feature their annual "Slides of Summer" photos presented by members and guests of birds and travels taken this summer. Always some great photos and often interesting stories to go along with them. Interest indiviaduals are encouraged to bring their favorite "finger food" to share: fruit or veggie snacks, light refreshment, anything that doesn't require eating utensils.

This event is co-sponsored by the Kachemak Bay Birders and the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, and is free of charge.

For more information contact Lani Raymond at 399-9477.

Homer Burning Basket set for Sept. 2 to 10

The 14th annual Homer Burning Basket project of community interactive, impermanent art will take place on Sept. 2 to 10 at Mariner Park at the base of Homer Spit road.

The theme of the sculpture and event is "shine."

The outdoor art project involves the creating of a large intricately woven basket sculpture using locally gathered natural materials such as alder, wild grass, nettle and fireweed. Installation artist Mavis Muller will lead a seven day free workshop at Mariner Park on the dates of Sept. 2 to 9, from noon to 8 p.m. each day to build the big basket.

On Sept. 10, the basket is a gift to the community for interaction by way of decorating it and creating a collage of positive written sentiments. At sundown the basket sculpture will be ignited and burned as a performance of fire-art.

The interactive art project will also include the creating of a circular ground design of a walking labyrinth which is available for public participation.

'Preventing Cognitive Decline' educational event to be held Sept. 6

Dr. Rob Downey will give a free presentation on preventing cognitive decline and boosting your brain power on Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. Downey is a certified practitioner of the Institute for Functional Medicine, Board Certified in Family Medicine, and Chief of Staff at South Peninsula Hospital.

The event will be a short video, followed by discussion and question and answer. It will be held at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, Room 202 at 533 E. Pioneer Ave. This is part of a series of lectures sponsored by the Functional Medicine Clinic. For more information, contact SPH Functional Medicine Clinic at 435-3070.

Booth Applications now accepted for annual Rotary Health Fair

The Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club in partnership with South Peninsula Hospital invites exhibitors to apply for booth space at the 33nd annual Rotary Health Fair. The purpose of the fair is to promote individual wellness, share health information and to encourage in healthy lifestyle choices. The Rotary Health Fair invites exhibitors to provide learning centers to educate and encourage active involvement in learning about health and wellness.

The fair is Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ​at the Homer High School, and the deadline to apply for booth space is Sept. 9. To get an application or more information, please send an email to rotaryhealthfair@gmail.com or call the Health Fair Hotline at 399-3158.

SnowTRAC annual meeting scheduled for Sept. 6

The State of Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation invites members of the public to participate in the Snowmobile Trails Advisory Council (SnowTRAC) annual meeting and teleconference from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 6. The meeting will be held in Anchorage in Room 1270 of the Atwood Building, located at 550 W 7th Ave.

The agenda will include review of trail grooming requests, as well as discussion of various SnowTRAC issues. To participate by teleconference, call (866) 918-8374 and enter conference code 5569714090.

SnowTRAC consists of six members selected from across Alaska. The council advises the director of the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation on funding for eligible grant projects under the Snowmobile Trails Grant Program. This program is funded through legislatively authorized funds from snowmobile registration fees and are used to support snowmobile trail grooming and maintenance, and snowmobile safety and education projects.

If you are a person requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aid, or other special services to participate in the meeting, please contact State Trails Program Coordinator Darcy Harris at 269-8699 or darcy.harris@alaska.gov at least one week prior to the event in order to make the necessary arrangements.

Alaska residents invited to participate in staking program

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting Alaskans interested in owning a piece of the Last Frontier to participate in the 2017 Remote Recreational Cabin Sites staking program. This unique offering gives Alaskan residents the opportunity to stake their own parcel of state land within one of two areas. This year's staking areas are Mount Ryan II, along the Steese Highway, and Granite Mountain, on the Kuskokwim River.

Alaska residents may submit applications in person, by mail, or online until 5 p.m. Oct. 13. The drawing will be held on November 1. Free brochures describing this year's Remote Recreational Cabin Sites offering were available Aug. 21 online at landsales.alaska or in print from DNR's Public Information Centers in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Drawing winners will receive an authorization to stake their own parcel within the staking area. The Granite Mountain staking area is located along the Kuskokwim River approximately 45 miles southwest of McGrath and 40 miles northeast of Stony River. The Mount Ryan II area has relatively easy access via ATVs on existing trails, and is approximately 50 miles northeast of Fairbanks and south of the Steese Highway.